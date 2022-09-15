False active shooter call at Bullard High School forces lockdown

There were tense moments on the Bullard High campus as Fresno police responded to what was believed to be an active shooter.

Just eight minutes later, it was deemed a hoax.

Sophomore Brandon Quinto says several announcements went overhead to remain in place.

"I was in the cafeteria at the time and they made us go into the kitchen and hide," he said.

The lockdown on Bullard High School and nearby Gibson Elementary was lifted after roughly an hour, but as mom Lorina Renkert says, she didn't want to keep her daughters on campus.

"What do you tell your kid -- don't be scared, it's going to be okay? Yeah, we pray it's going to be okay but you don't know," she said.

In a press conference, chief Paco Balderrama, alongside federal and state partners, discussed the taxed resources and that Bullard wasn't alone in receiving a threat.

At least five other schools were called in California. It's unclear whether those were connected.

He added the importance of reliable sources after social media rumors about an injured student circulated.

"That type of information sharing when it hasn't been confirmed is dangerous," he said.

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says the person behind the call faces a misdemeanor at most, something she says is not harsh enough.

There were also comments on social media saying they were posting for the children as they don't have access to their cell phones with the new Yonder pouches.

The district has confirmed that program has not been implemented yet and there is no timeline on when it will.