MedicalXpress
Drug turns cancer gene into 'eat me' flag for immune system
Tumor cells are notoriously good at evading the human immune system; they put up physical walls, wear disguises and handcuff the immune system with molecular tricks. Now, UC San Francisco researchers have developed a drug that overcomes some of these barriers, marking cancer cells for destruction by the immune system.
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
MedicalXpress
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
pharmaceutical-technology.com
FDA nod for Omicron-specific boosters is groundbreaking, but uptake remains poor
The FDA approvals of Omicron-specific boosters come as the US’ latest Covid-19 wave, driven by Omicron variants, is declining. On 1 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine boosters. This followed news that Moderna had signed a contract with the US Government to supply 66 million doses, while Pfizer and BioNTech have a contract with the US Government to supply 105 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster has been approved for those aged 12 years and older, while Moderna’s is currently only approved for those aged 18 years and older.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Nature.com
Long-term memory CD8 T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who received the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
Long-term memory T cells have not been well analyzed in individuals vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine although analysis of these T cells is necessary to evaluate vaccine efficacy. Here, investigate HLA-A*24:02-restricted CD8+ T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2-derived spike (S) epitopes in individuals immunized with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine. T cells specific for the S-QI9 and S-NF9 immunodominant epitopes have higher ability to recognize epitopes than other epitope-specific T cell populations. This higher recognition of S-QI9-specific T cells is due to the high stability of the S-QI9 peptide for HLA-A*24:02, whereas that of S-NF9-specific T cells results from the high affinity of T cell receptor. T cells specific for S-QI9 and S-NF9 are detectable >30 weeks after the second vaccination, indicating that the vaccine induces long-term memory T cells specific for these epitopes. Because the S-QI9 epitope is highly conserved among SARS-CoV-2 variants, S-QI9-specific T cells may help prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants.
pharmacytimes.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new drug target for inflammatory bowel disease
A set of interacting molecules in immune cells of the gut is responsible for preventing the inflammation seen in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), UT Southwestern researchers report in a new study. The findings, published in Cell Reports, suggest a new drug target for treating IBD and related conditions. "We discovered...
Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough
Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Can Flag Cancer Cells for Immune Destruction
Tumor cells are notoriously good at evading the human immune system; they put up physical walls, wear disguises and handcuff the immune system with molecular tricks. Now, UC San Francisco researchers have developed a drug that overcomes some of these barriers, marking cancer cells for destruction by the immune system.
targetedonc.com
Improving Outcomes for Patients With NSCLC and RET Alterations
Nathan A. Pennell, MD, PhD, discusses the importance of developing new RET inhibitors for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Nathan A. Pennell, MD, PhD, medical oncologist at the Taussig Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, discusses the importance of developing new RET inhibitors for patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
ajmc.com
Myeloid Cells Hold Promise as Cancer Immunotherapy Targets, Review Says
The review highlights current strategies for myeloid cell targeting and novel agents targeting myeloid cells for cancer treatment. Immunotherapy has changed the cancer treatment landscape significantly in recent years, with a small but significant portion of patients experiencing deep responses to treatment. A review published in Journal of Hematology & Oncology highlights tumor-resident myeloid cells as targets that may increase the efficacy of immunotherapy in nonresponders.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
Ars Technica
Moderna-backed mouse study offers first head-to-head BA.5, BA.1 booster data
In mice, the BA.5-targeting bivalent booster now rolling out nationwide did an equally good job at thwarting the BA.5 omicron subvariant as the bivalent booster targeting its predecessor, BA.1, which US regulators passed on. That's according to a pre-print study—which hasn't been peer-reviewed or formally published—authored by researchers at Moderna...
Nature.com
Neurofilament light as a predictive biomarker of unresolved chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in subjects receiving paclitaxel and carboplatin
Management of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) remains a significant challenge in the treatment of cancer. Risk mitigation for CIPN involves preemptive reduction of cumulative dose or reduction of dose intensity upon emergence of symptoms, despite the risk of reduced tumor efficacy. A predictive biomarker for dose-limiting CIPN could improve treatment outcomes by allowing providers to make informed decisions that balance both safety and efficacy. To identify a predictive biomarker of CIPN, markers of neurodegeneration neurofilament-light (NfL), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), tau and ubiquitin c-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCHL1) were assessed in serum of up to 88 subjects drawn 21Â days following the first of 6 treatments with chemotherapeutics paclitaxel and carboplatin. Serum NfL and GFAP were increased with chemotherapy. Further, NfL change predicted subsequent onset of grade 2"“3 CIPN during the remainder of the trial (mean treatment duration"‰="‰200Â days) and trended toward stronger prediction of CIPN that remained unresolved at the end of the study. These results confirm previous reports that serum NfL is increased in CIPN and provide the first evidence that NfL can be used to identify subjects susceptible to dose-limiting paclitaxel and carboplatin induced CIPN prior to onset of symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
MedicalXpress
Q&A: The omicron booster
When the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were first unveiled in December 2020, medical experts touted the benefits of this new technology, saying formulations could easily be tweaked someday to match a quickly changing virus. That day has finally come. In early September, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized—and the Centers...
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
