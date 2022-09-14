ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

By Matty Willz
100.3 RNB AND HIP-HOP
100.3 RNB AND HIP-HOP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThXSC_0hvidFaf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CMWh_0hvidFaf00

Source: Handout / Getty

R. Kelly has been found guilty on 3 counts of videotaping himself sexually abusing his then 14-year-old goddaughter, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was on three of the first four indictments in the case.

VIA | Chicago Tribune

After about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of three of the first four counts of the indictment, which charged the singer with the sexual exploitation of “Jane” for the purpose of producing child pornography. He was acquitted on a fourth count.

The jury’s decision on the remaining charges in the 13-count indictment were still being read in U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber’s courtroom.

You can finish this story [ here ]

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

RELATED: The Internet Remains Undefeated, Turns R.Kelly’s Disastrous CBS Interview Into Hilarious Memes

RELATED: Twitter Reacts to R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Violent Crime#The Chicago Tribune#Via#District Court
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
100.3 RNB AND HIP-HOP

100.3 RNB AND HIP-HOP

64
Followers
293
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Philly's R&B and Hip-Hop

 https://rnbphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy