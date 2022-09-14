Read full article on original website
KRGV
New officers sworn in to Donna ISD Police Department
The Donna Independent School district is expanding its police force. Six police officers were sworn in to the Donna ISD Police Department Thursday, bringing the district's total number of officers to 27. “Safety was our priority,” Donna ISD interim police Chief Domingo Aguirre said. “That is something that over the...
Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
KRGV
McAllen receives $25 million grant to expand Anzalduas International Bridge
The city of McAllen was awarded $25 million to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge. Only passenger vehicles are allowed to cross the bridge, but once the project is done, commercial trucks will be able through the bridge, even with products in tow. The federal funding comes from a U.S. Department...
KRGV
Gladys Porter Zoo holds discount weekend for lower Valley residents
Residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros can visit the Gladys Porter Zoo for $3 per person this weekend. The zoo is holding discount days from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. Proof of residency is required.
sciotopost.com
Border Patrol Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Meth at Mexico International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 387 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 387 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two women in their 70s or older from Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the women was not vaccinated, according to the report.
inforney.com
Mcallen, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Reynosa benefitting from supply chain disruptions in Far East
MCALLEN, Texas – Humberto Martinez Cantu’s term as president of Index Reynosa will soon be up. Before this happened the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service wanted to get an interview with him about the state of the maquiladora industry in Reynosa. We caught up with him at...
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
KRGV
Reservoir levels rise due to rainfall in Mexico, prompting Valley cities to ease water restrictions
At least two Valley cities are relaxing their water restrictions as water availability in our reservoirs climb. Together, the combined capacity at Falcon Lake and Amistad is at 26.2 percent. When that number hits 25 or below, water restrictions take effect. Because the combined capacity is above that number, some cities are relaxing restrictions, including San Benito and Rio Grande City.
kurv.com
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas
Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
Border crossing delays causes frustration in community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
KRGV
Zoo guest: Grand Cayman blue iguana
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
riograndeguardian.com
RGVP visits Austin to promote upcoming Valley legislative tour
AUSTIN, Texas – Members and supporters of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership visited the state Capitol in Austin recently to promote the upcoming RGV Legislative Tour. RGVP hosts a tour for state lawmakers and their staff every other year when the legislature is in session. The upcoming event takes place in Cameron and Willacy counties from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2023.
Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
‘Bourbon Bar’ Station 1 earns Top Performer Sticker, Meat Market blames livestock for ‘low’ rating
The Food Patrol headed to Harlingen and Hidalgo County for this edition of Food 4 Thought. This week’s Top Performer is Station 1 Bar & Grill on 1662 Sam Houston Dr. The former Harlingen Fire Department station now a nighttime hotspot earned a perfect score on a July 14, 2022 Harlingen Health Inspection Report. Manager Omar Trevino […]
