ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Governor Hochul urging New Yorkers to be vigilant against new scams. She said fraudsters are already taking advantage of borrowers due to the recent legislation and discussion about student loan forgiveness in the state and country. She said the best ways to avoid being scammed are seeking trusted information sources, avoid people or programs promising special/early access or guaranteed eligibility, don’t give out personal information, and report scams when you encounter them. Additionally, the Department of Education recommends logging into your StudentAid.gov account and updating your contact info. You can also sign up for alerts of new information as it becomes available.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO