Read full article on original website
Related
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
i100rocks.com
Tioga County sees rise in overdoses
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
i100rocks.com
Hochul warns of loan forgiveness scams
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Governor Hochul urging New Yorkers to be vigilant against new scams. She said fraudsters are already taking advantage of borrowers due to the recent legislation and discussion about student loan forgiveness in the state and country. She said the best ways to avoid being scammed are seeking trusted information sources, avoid people or programs promising special/early access or guaranteed eligibility, don’t give out personal information, and report scams when you encounter them. Additionally, the Department of Education recommends logging into your StudentAid.gov account and updating your contact info. You can also sign up for alerts of new information as it becomes available.
i100rocks.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
i100rocks.com
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
Comments / 0