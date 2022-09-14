Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
‘Seeing the smiles is my favorite thing’: The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season in their new location
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season with fun for the whole family. Now in a new, larger location, their annual fall fest starts Saturday, Sept. 17. Months of work went into preparing for Saturday’s grand reopening at the Robinson Family Farm in...
KWTX
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
KWTX
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Texas football game canceled following accident
"Please keep all involved in the accident this afternoon in your thoughts and prayers," A Central Texas football game was canceled Friday night.
Heat remains for several days
Autumn begins Thursday at 8:04 p.m. However, it will feel like early August. -- Rich Segal
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX
Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
It’s a game day weekend so get out and enjoy this beautiful weather with brain games, carnival games, cornhole tournaments and of course, the Baylor Football game. Or give back at one of many charity events, dine on delicious meals or take in a concert — there’s plenty of fun to choose from in Waco this weekend!
Texas high school football coach stages marriage proposal during postgame TV interview
The Texas high school football season hasn't hit the halfway point and rings are already being handed out. That's at least the case for Toby Foreman, head coach at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Tex. In a postgame interview with reporter Matt Lively of Central Texas news station KCEN Friday ...
WacoTrib.com
Vanilla Ice, Coolio in Waco for weekend concert, plus Steve Wariner, Treaty Oak Revival
Performers on Waco stages this weekend will trigger memories for some audiences while creating new ones for others, with hip-hop and rap stars from the ’90s, a veteran country musician and a young Texas country band bringing their distinctive sounds. “I Love The ’90s” with Color Me Badd, Vanilla...
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 4 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 16, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Gatesville Messenger
Slater Cemetery Workday
Slater Cemetery will have a workday, meeting and lunch on Sat, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. Make sure to bring your work gloves, a chair and a dish to share. If you will not be able to attend, you may donate to the Slater Cemetery Association, Bancorp South, P.O. Box 779, Gatesville, TX 76528. For any further information, contact Lee Campbell at 254-216-3642.
How long you have to work to afford a mortgage in Texas, Austin
A new study shows just how long Americans need to work to be able to afford a monthly mortgage payment.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Celebrating Beauty: Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo Returns to Killeen, TX
The good people of Killeen, Texas are about to see some seriously impressive displays of beauty and confidence. I'm talking afros, braids, dreadlocks, and plenty of healthy and natural hair conversation at its finest. I’m so excited that the Armed Forces Natural Hair Health Expo is coming back to Killeen.
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
Comments / 0