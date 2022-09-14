ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX

Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend

It’s a game day weekend so get out and enjoy this beautiful weather with brain games, carnival games, cornhole tournaments and of course, the Baylor Football game. Or give back at one of many charity events, dine on delicious meals or take in a concert — there’s plenty of fun to choose from in Waco this weekend!
Gatesville Messenger

Slater Cemetery Workday

Slater Cemetery will have a workday, meeting and lunch on Sat, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. Make sure to bring your work gloves, a chair and a dish to share. If you will not be able to attend, you may donate to the Slater Cemetery Association, Bancorp South, P.O. Box 779, Gatesville, TX 76528. For any further information, contact Lee Campbell at 254-216-3642.
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
