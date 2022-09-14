ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Southern Minnesota News

5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake

An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews complete dome demolition at Minneapolis Upper Harbor Terminal Site

MINNEAPOLIS -- Impressive drone footage has been released showing crews tearing down the three domes at Minneapolis's Upper Harbor Terminal Site.The tear-down started earlier this month at the closed shipping terminal, and the third and final dome came down Tuesday. Construction of a brand-new park should start here next year. The 20-acre riverfront park -- with trails, paths, a plaza, and more -- is expected to open by 2024 or 2025.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
minneapolisparks.org

New Minneapolis park named “Bridal Veil Gardens”

New Minneapolis park named “Bridal Veil Gardens”. A new park property in Prospect Park neighborhood has been named Bridal Veil Gardens!. The name “Bridal Veil Gardens” was among dozens of suggestions collected from community members after the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) acquired the half-acre property at 2905 4th St. SE in 2019. It represents an important and relatively unknown story of the area’s ecology.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center to Begin Seeing New Stores, Redevelopment

Brooklyn Center residents will have new places to shop, dine and call home. Michaels craft store has been vacant for about two years, and now another retailer is moving in, Burlington. “I like Burlington, and I think it offers a lot more options for people with families,” said shopper Mary...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Oak Trees#Riverfront Park#The Mississippi River#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Recreation Board#Upper Harbor Terminal#Dowling Avenue N#Central
swnewsmedia.com

Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide

The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Prepare to Adjust Elementary School Boundaries

The largest school district in the state is proposing boundary changes. Anoka-Hennepin officials say that change is needed because of the enrollment growth in Dayton, Champlin and Blaine. The boundary changes would impact several local elementary schools. They include Dayton, Oxbow Creek, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Monroe, and Evergreen Park. Officials...
DAYTON, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)

Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Police, Firefighters Endorse Tama Theis for Minnesota Senate

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has endorsed St. Cloud lawmaker Tama Theis for State Senate. Theis says rising crime isn’t just a Minneapolis problem. It’s a statewide problem. She is proposing new sentencing guidelines to make criminals accountable. She also supports more training, higher pay, and loan forgiveness to help bring more people into law enforcement and retain good cops.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy