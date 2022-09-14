Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Lake Harriet Bandshell to be painted a new color if petitioners get their way
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few hundred people have signed a petition asking the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to restore the Lake Harriet Bandshell back to its original blue-gray color. The bandshell, which is now tan, is undergoing renovations in the coming months. The Change.org petition, started by Steve...
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Downtown Minneapolis streets to close ahead of Warehouse District Live
MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple streets in Downtown Minneapolis are scheduled to close ahead of the upcoming Warehouse District Live event. These roads, from Third to Seventh Street, will be closed to all motor vehicles during the evenings of Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The following streets will be...
Crews complete dome demolition at Minneapolis Upper Harbor Terminal Site
MINNEAPOLIS -- Impressive drone footage has been released showing crews tearing down the three domes at Minneapolis's Upper Harbor Terminal Site.The tear-down started earlier this month at the closed shipping terminal, and the third and final dome came down Tuesday. Construction of a brand-new park should start here next year. The 20-acre riverfront park -- with trails, paths, a plaza, and more -- is expected to open by 2024 or 2025.
minneapolisparks.org
New Minneapolis park named “Bridal Veil Gardens”
New Minneapolis park named “Bridal Veil Gardens”. A new park property in Prospect Park neighborhood has been named Bridal Veil Gardens!. The name “Bridal Veil Gardens” was among dozens of suggestions collected from community members after the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) acquired the half-acre property at 2905 4th St. SE in 2019. It represents an important and relatively unknown story of the area’s ecology.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center to Begin Seeing New Stores, Redevelopment
Brooklyn Center residents will have new places to shop, dine and call home. Michaels craft store has been vacant for about two years, and now another retailer is moving in, Burlington. “I like Burlington, and I think it offers a lot more options for people with families,” said shopper Mary...
Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
Path cleared for Xcel Energy to build Minnesota's largest solar plant in Becker
Xcel Energy's plans to build one of the nation's largest solar plants in Becker received final approval Thursday from Minnesota utility regulators. Sherco Solar will be the largest solar development in the Upper Midwest and the project is a key component of the utility's goal to triple the amount of solar on its Upper Midwest system by 2028, according to Xcel.
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
swnewsmedia.com
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ccxmedia.org
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Prepare to Adjust Elementary School Boundaries
The largest school district in the state is proposing boundary changes. Anoka-Hennepin officials say that change is needed because of the enrollment growth in Dayton, Champlin and Blaine. The boundary changes would impact several local elementary schools. They include Dayton, Oxbow Creek, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Monroe, and Evergreen Park. Officials...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change
Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
AG's office investigating businesses at dangerous Minneapolis intersection
Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station have been the site of two shootings since the beginning of September. Now the pair of businesses are being investigated by Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office for unlawful and dangerous public nuisance.
knsiradio.com
Police, Firefighters Endorse Tama Theis for Minnesota Senate
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has endorsed St. Cloud lawmaker Tama Theis for State Senate. Theis says rising crime isn’t just a Minneapolis problem. It’s a statewide problem. She is proposing new sentencing guidelines to make criminals accountable. She also supports more training, higher pay, and loan forgiveness to help bring more people into law enforcement and retain good cops.
