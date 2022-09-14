Read full article on original website
Related
Rupert Man Sentenced for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rupert man will spend more than a year behind bars for having a firearm and being a convicted felon. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm following a domestic dispute in April 2021. Cassia County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a residence in Burley and found Burton with a loaded gun; he had prior felony convictions. Burton entered a guilty plea in May of this year. He will serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
kmvt
UPDATE: Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) Thursday afternoon’s dramatic pursuit of fugitives wanted in connection with a home invasion and car theft in Gooding is still, in part, ongoing. The pursuit began when the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department engaged with a stolen vehicle connected to the incident in Gooding. The...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho State Trooper Who Was Struck by Vehicle Earlier This Month Out of ICU, Continues to Make 'Remarkable' Progress
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Police Trooper who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month continues to make remarkable progress. According to the latest update from the ISP, Sgt. Wendler was recently moved out of ICU and is able to walk short distances. "He...
kmvt
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE: 10:23 p.m.) Highway 30 has re-opened to the public. (UPDATE: 9:12 p.m.) The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department is looking for Jeff Day; he is believed to be 5’7”-5’10”, weighing anywhere from 160 to 180 pounds, with blonde hair. (UPDATE: 7:44 p.m.)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Filer Man Struck by SUV in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man was hospitalized early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk. According to Idaho State Police, the 38-year-old Filer man was standing in a cross walk on the south side of the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd and Falls Ave at a little after 5 a.m. when a 2007 Lexus SUV struck him. ISP allege the 69-year-old from Shoshone who was behind the wheel of the Lexus failed to stop at the red traffic signal as he was headed south on Blue Lakes. The driver was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the intersection was blocked for about three hours. Twin Falls Police and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted with the crash.
eastidahonews.com
CPR saves life of Heyburn resident
HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
Elderly bicyclist dies after being struck by pickup truck
An elderly bicyclist struck by a pickup truck on Thursday near Twin Falls has died, authorities said. Idaho State Police reported Saturday afternoon that the 81-year-old male bicyclist from Hansen had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The man's name has not been released. The bicyclist was injured in a collision with a Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by a 74-year-old man from Hansen, that occurred around 3 p.m....
Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk
Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Has Had To Close Temporarily For Repairs
Jaker's in Twin Falls has had to make the announcement that they are temporarily closed for repairs. The restaurant made the announcement but has not disclosed what the extent of the repairs will be. Jakers Bar and Grill Closed. When I tried to call Jaker's, the voice mail stated that...
Comments / 4