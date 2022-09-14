ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rupert Man Sentenced for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rupert man will spend more than a year behind bars for having a firearm and being a convicted felon. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm following a domestic dispute in April 2021. Cassia County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a residence in Burley and found Burton with a loaded gun; he had prior felony convictions. Burton entered a guilty plea in May of this year. He will serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
RUPERT, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Filer Man Struck by SUV in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man was hospitalized early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk. According to Idaho State Police, the 38-year-old Filer man was standing in a cross walk on the south side of the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd and Falls Ave at a little after 5 a.m. when a 2007 Lexus SUV struck him. ISP allege the 69-year-old from Shoshone who was behind the wheel of the Lexus failed to stop at the red traffic signal as he was headed south on Blue Lakes. The driver was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the intersection was blocked for about three hours. Twin Falls Police and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted with the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

CPR saves life of Heyburn resident

HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
HEYBURN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Elderly bicyclist dies after being struck by pickup truck

An elderly bicyclist struck by a pickup truck on Thursday near Twin Falls has died, authorities said. Idaho State Police reported Saturday afternoon that the 81-year-old male bicyclist from Hansen had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The man's name has not been released. The bicyclist was injured in a collision with a Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by a 74-year-old man from Hansen, that occurred around 3 p.m....
HANSEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk

TWIN FALLS, ID
#Incest
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID

