Aaron Rucker
2d ago
fight that sis self defense has no price nor limitations..white or black ..fight like your life depended on it for it did ..good luck ..God got your back. whose an the system don't..fight ..
Julie Bingaman
2d ago
Seriously that is ridiculous! I’m glad she avenged herself. She has already suffered enough and now told she owes his family restitution. Maybe she should sue his family for all the pain and mental anguish that was caused to her. It’s absolutely sad when the victim gets punished.
Unapologetic
2d ago
that judge needs to take a good look at his life and then resign
