The Deslondes, September 27
Tuesday, September 27, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. With No Depression praising their singular blend of "rootsy Americana, ’70s psych, lo-fi garage rock, and some good old country-western," the touring artists of The Deslondes headline a September 27 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel in support of their recent release Ways & Means, an album that delivers, according to Glide magazine, the band's strongest, most eclectic sound yet, setting the bar where all future records will be judged."
PrairieFest, September 24
Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland IA. Beloved for offering an expansive site for respite and reflection, Wheatland, Iowa's Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is revered for its beautiful grounds that include gardens, fields, timber, trails, a labyrinth, a nature pond, and a soothing Retreat Center. It's a lovely oasis of quiet where a monthly get-together is actually called "Come to the Quiet." Yet on September 24, visitors will actually be treated to five hours' worth of sounds. Beguiling, diverse, supremely musical sounds.
“Top Notch” Saxophonist, Pianist Will Present September 21 Concert at Monmouth College
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 16, 2022) — Saxophonist Phil Pierick and pianist Casey Dierlam Tse will present a concert at 7:30PM, Wednesday, September 21, in the Kasch Performance Hall of Monmouth College's Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. Titled "Pillars: New Works for Saxophone and Piano," the concert is free and open...
2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24
LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
“Their Town,” September 23 through October 1
The Mockingbird on Main, 320 North Main Street, Davenport IA. From September 23 through October 1, Davenport venue the Mockingbird on Main will house writer/director Alexander Richardson's re-imagining of Thornton Wilder's stage classic Our Town, fittingly titled Their Town. If the title sounds familiar, that might be because the show was recently staged at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline. If you weren't able to see it, Richardson absolutely understands a potential reason why: It was staged in March of 2020.
New Event in Downtown Davenport Announced — German Fest October 14
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 14, 2022) — A new event in a newly created space is coming to downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held 6–10PM, Friday, October 14, 2022, in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
“Heavenly Bodies: A Virtual Talk with Photographer Paul Koudounaris,” September 22
German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Offering a pre-Halloween treat for art and history lovers, Davenport's German American Heritage Center will, on September 22, present Heavenly Bodies: A Virtual Talk with Photographer Paul Koudounaris, in which the noted author will deliver an online lecture on how he came to photograph intricately adorned skeletons in basilicas across Europe.
Join NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley for NAMIWalks Your Way
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental-health condition. Mental-health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday, September 17.
5K Walk and Run to Raise Funds for Mississippi River Trail
PRINCETON, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Princeton Recreation Trails is hosting their 9th annual 5K Walk and Run, “I’m running to support my community and raise money for the Mississippi River Trail,” says Tara Flesch, Race Director. Princeton Recreation Trails Inc improves pathways to increase safe...
News Consumers Should “Demand That You Get Accurate Information,” Ag Media Veteran Mike Adams Says at Monmouth College Wiswell-Robeson Lecture
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 14, 2022) — During his Wiswell-Robeson Lecture on Monday evening at Monmouth College, veteran agriculture media broadcaster Mike Adams spoke directly to the consumers in the audience — those who consume information and those who consume food. In other words, Adams had separate messages for...
United Way Quad Cities Kicks Off 50th Year with Three Campaign Birthday Wishes and a Surprise
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — United Way Quad Cities kicked off its annual community campaign with a 50th “birthday” bash Wednesday alongside about 350 civic, business, labor, and philanthropic leaders at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. The event focused on the importance of corporate philanthropy, unity, caring, and generosity to achieve the Rise United 2030 goals that United Way announced in May 2021.
Higher Education Enrollment Leader Stephanie Levenson Named Monmouth College Vice President for Enrollment Management
Veteran higher-education enrollment leader Stephanie Levenson has been named Monmouth College vice president for enrollment management. "Stephanie provides a great mixture of deep tactical knowledge, analytical skills, and broad strategic sense that will contribute strongly to recruiting students, retaining them more effectively, and supporting our mission of changing the arc of students' lives," said Monmouth President Clarence R Wyatt.
Scott County Post-Election Audit Confirms Results
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 16, 2022) — Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announced that a Post-Election Audit of the ballots cast at the Vote Center of Scott County Princeton Community Center in the recent special election confirmed the results from election night. Her office conducted the...
