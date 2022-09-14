Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder
The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Might Be Going on Tour
Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Now, the show might be going on tour.
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Music Producer Irv Gotti Under Fire After Detailing Kiss With Ashanti
During a recent episode of "The Murder Inc Story" on BET, Irv Gotti is getting criticized for a story about how he got with singer Ashanti.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
HipHopDX.com
Run-DMC Issues Call-To-Action After PnB Rock’s Murder: 'We Gotta Create Hip Hop All Over Again'
Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has shared a powerful message in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. On Tuesday (September 13), the Hollis, Queens native appeared in a nearly 10-minute video posted to Run-DMC’s official Twitter account, berating the current state of Hip Hop culture in hopes of sparking change.
Eminem Reveals How Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Led Him To End Snoop Dogg Feud
When a brain aneurysm befell Dr. Dre, 57, at least one person was doing a little self introspection. Affected by the seriousness of the medical problem, fellow rap god Eminem, 49, took the opportunity to de-escalate a tense situation between himself and Martha Stewart‘s BFF Snoop Dogg, 50. “You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing…” he told his manager Paul Rosenberg, referring to the 2021 health scare, during a podcast interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed at Los Angeles restaurant
Rapper PnB Rock, known for his 2016 hit song "Selfish," died Monday after being shot during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. He was 30.
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge
Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party
Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more. While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video
Mariah Carey is reliving her 1997 era. On Saturday, the Grammy Award winner collaborated with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to recreate the iconic scene from her "Honey" music video, which was released 25 years ago. In the clip, Carey, 53, reenacted the part when she attempted to escape...
BET
Latto Drops Visual For ‘It’s Givin’ Featuring Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Ella Mai, And More
Latto is serving up “Big Queen” energy in her latest visual for “It’s Givin,” which features a slew of appearances from some of your favorite leading women in music and entertainment. In the 2:55-minute visual, the rapper starts in a very sensual black bodysuit, surrounded...
Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn
The "Driven By Class" video series' second episode that focuses on innovative and empowering figures from the Black community features filmmaker and creative producer Renae Bluitt as she drives around Brooklyn, New York. The episode highlights why she's passionate about Black women entrepreneurs and why she loves Brooklyn so much as she pays a visit to her favorite businesses owned by Black women.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought
Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Music Catalog To Reach Music Publishing
Public Enemy member Chuck D has sold a majority of his music catalog in a deal with Reach Music Publishing. Under the agreement, Reach Music Publishing has acquired 100% of Chuck D’s writer’s royalties, a 50% copyright interest, and global administration rights, Rolling Stone reports. The deal will reportedly give Reach Music Publishing the rights to well over 300 songs, including the classic Public Enemy anthems “Bring the Noise,” “Welcome to the Terrordome,” “Shut ‘Em Down,” and “Fight the Power.” Further terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. A founding member and the chief lyricist and songwriter for Public Enemy,...
Legend
These days, John Legend’s reputation lies as much in network television as it does in music, but his status as a ubiquitous, EGOTing, family-friendly singer of inspirational R&B tunes isn’t entirely fair to the range of his discography. On his 2004 debut Get Lifted, a boisterous proof-of-concept for Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label, the former choir director and pianist gave equal space to tender ballads and odes to philandering, painting himself as a neo-soul casanova who could make infidelity sound downright spiritual. Over time, Legend’s more earnest archetype won out; his deeply personal single “Ordinary People,” inspired by his parents marrying and divorcing twice, became a commercial and critical success. Later, he landed a spot on wedding playlists for eternity with “All of Me,” thus completing his transformation into a representative for domestic bliss.
Comments / 0