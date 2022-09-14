ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder

The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Eminem Reveals How Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Led Him To End Snoop Dogg Feud

When a brain aneurysm befell Dr. Dre, 57, at least one person was doing a little self introspection. Affected by the seriousness of the medical problem, fellow rap god Eminem, 49, took the opportunity to de-escalate a tense situation between himself and Martha Stewart‘s BFF Snoop Dogg, 50. “You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing…” he told his manager Paul Rosenberg, referring to the 2021 health scare, during a podcast interview.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves

Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
David Byrne
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Black Enterprise

Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him

It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge

Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
MUSIC
Variety

Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party

Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.  While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hazmat Suits#American
Cassius

Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn

The "Driven By Class" video series' second episode that focuses on innovative and empowering figures from the Black community features filmmaker and creative producer Renae Bluitt as she drives around Brooklyn, New York. The episode highlights why she's passionate about Black women entrepreneurs and why she loves Brooklyn so much as she pays a visit to her favorite businesses owned by Black women.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought

Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
VISUAL ART
Vibe

Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Music Catalog To Reach Music Publishing

Public Enemy member Chuck D has sold a majority of his music catalog in a deal with Reach Music Publishing. Under the agreement, Reach Music Publishing has acquired 100% of Chuck D’s writer’s royalties, a 50% copyright interest, and global administration rights, Rolling Stone reports. The deal will reportedly give Reach Music Publishing the rights to well over 300 songs, including the classic Public Enemy anthems “Bring the Noise,” “Welcome to the Terrordome,” “Shut ‘Em Down,” and “Fight the Power.” Further terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. A founding member and the chief lyricist and songwriter for Public Enemy,...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Legend

These days, John Legend’s reputation lies as much in network television as it does in music, but his status as a ubiquitous, EGOTing, family-friendly singer of inspirational R&B tunes isn’t entirely fair to the range of his discography. On his 2004 debut Get Lifted, a boisterous proof-of-concept for Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label, the former choir director and pianist gave equal space to tender ballads and odes to philandering, painting himself as a neo-soul casanova who could make infidelity sound downright spiritual. Over time, Legend’s more earnest archetype won out; his deeply personal single “Ordinary People,” inspired by his parents marrying and divorcing twice, became a commercial and critical success. Later, he landed a spot on wedding playlists for eternity with “All of Me,” thus completing his transformation into a representative for domestic bliss.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy