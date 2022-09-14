ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champions League 2022: Erling Haaland scores leaping golazo against old Borussia Dortmund club

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
It had to be Erling Haaland, and it had to be glorious.

Facing his old club of Borussia Dortmund, the Manchester City striker delivered one of the wildest goals of his career on Wednesday during Champions League group play.

After a bending cross from fullback João Cancelo appeared to be drifting just a little too far away from the streaking Haaland, the 22-year-old somehow shot his league out about head-high for the go-ahead goal.

Manchester City would eventually get the 2-1 win. Dortmund went ahead early in the second half with a highlight goal from Jude Bellingham, but John Stones evened it in the 80th minute with his own laser.

The win improves City to 2-0 in Group G, putting it in position to win the group.

That goal was already Haaland's 13th of the season between Premier League and Champions League play, so it seems pretty arguable he's living up to the sky-high expectations built up after Manchester City triggered his €60 million release clause.

