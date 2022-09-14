Read full article on original website
SkySports
Luton Town 2-0 Blackburn Rovers: Carlton Morris and Reece Burke earn victory for Hatters
Second-half goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke saw Luton finally register a first home win of the season at the seventh attempt when beating Blackburn 2-0 at Kenilworth Road. Morris volleyed home Jordan Clark's cross before centre-back Burke produced a moment of magic to make the game safe. The...
SkySports
Millwall 2-1 Blackpool: Benik Afobe hits winner for Lions
Benik Afobe's second-half strike earned Millwall a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at The Den. The hosts took the lead early in the first half when Dutchman Zian Flemming's header squirmed agonisingly past Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and in for an own goal. The visitors pulled level before half-time when Dom...
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals
Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports
Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw
Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports
Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates
Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SkySports
Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers striker becomes first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay
Zander Murray has become the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay. Murray, who is a striker for Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers, has praised his team-mates for their support and says he hopes his announcement "helps other players who are struggling". He becomes the first openly...
SkySports
Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw
Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
SkySports
Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez steers Clarets to victory
Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City. Until Rodiguez's winner, it had been a familiar story for Vincent Kompany's team...
SkySports
Portsmouth 2-2 Plymouth: Reeco Hackett comes off bench to rescue last-minute equaliser
Reeco Hackett came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser and preserve Portsmouth's unbeaten start to the League One season as they drew 2-2 with Plymouth. Hackett headed in fellow substitute Joe Morrell's pin-point cross to deny 10-man Argyle a fifth straight win. The hosts were convinced they had...
SkySports
Birmingham 0-0 Coventry: Goalless at St Andrew's
Gustavo Hamer saw red for Coventry as an entertaining derby with Birmingham at St Andrew's ended goalless. Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Hamer was sent off for violent conduct in the 89th minute after earlier having had several chances for bottom club Coventry, who have not won in 11 games since their 4-2 victory at Birmingham on April 15, 155 days ago.
Brentford v Arsenal: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Live updates as Mikel Arteta’s side return to action. Join Daniel Harris
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Ipswich: Michael Smith grabs Owls late leveller in two-goal comeback
Michael Smith scored an 89th-minute equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against League One leaders Ipswich. Kayden Jackson's strike and Dominic Iorfa's own goal put the visitors in control before Wednesday hit back through George Byers and Smith in the last 15 minutes.
SkySports
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women's Super League season opener. But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park,...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss says he'll respect decision if owners choose to make managerial change
Brendan Rodgers insists he will respect whatever decision Leicester's owners choose to make over his future after pressure on his position as manager was increased yet again with Saturday's 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham. The Foxes took an early lead in north London but individual errors and a...
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-0 Cardiff City: Terriers claim win after Danny Schofield departure
Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield. Town showed plenty of early industry in their first outing after the departure of...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Managerial experience key to transforming Leicester fortunes
If he is feeling the pressure, then Brendan Rodgers certainly isn't letting it show. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League with only a point to show for their first six games, and next up it is Tottenham away, live on Sky Sports. Having managed two of the most...
SkySports
Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways
Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
SkySports
Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!
Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Hibernian 3-1 Aberdeen: Josh Campbell scores twice in second half to help Hibs to comeback win
Josh Campbell struck two second-half goals as Hibernian came from behind to beat 10-man Aberdeen 3-1 at Easter Road. The visitors went in front early on through Luis 'Duk' Lopes but had Liam Scales sent off for two bookings in quick succession late in the first half. Martin Boyle equalised...
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal wins it for Steven Gerrard's side as Philippe Coutinho shines
Steven Gerrard praised Aston Villa for "rolling their sleeves up" as Jacob Ramsey's goal was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park. The home-grown favourite's strike late on in the first half on Friday moved Villa level on points with Saints in midtable. It was not as dramatic as their draw against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League but it was a welcome and deserved win for Gerrard's team.
