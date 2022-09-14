ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Millwall 2-1 Blackpool: Benik Afobe hits winner for Lions

Benik Afobe's second-half strike earned Millwall a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at The Den. The hosts took the lead early in the first half when Dutchman Zian Flemming's header squirmed agonisingly past Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and in for an own goal. The visitors pulled level before half-time when Dom...
SkySports

Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals

Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports

Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports

Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates

Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SkySports

Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw

Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
SkySports

Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez steers Clarets to victory

Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City. Until Rodiguez's winner, it had been a familiar story for Vincent Kompany's team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Millwall#Qpr#Den#Norwegian#Sky Sports#Ilias Chair
SkySports

Birmingham 0-0 Coventry: Goalless at St Andrew's

Gustavo Hamer saw red for Coventry as an entertaining derby with Birmingham at St Andrew's ended goalless. Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Hamer was sent off for violent conduct in the 89th minute after earlier having had several chances for bottom club Coventry, who have not won in 11 games since their 4-2 victory at Birmingham on April 15, 155 days ago.
SkySports

Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways

Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
SkySports

Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!

Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal wins it for Steven Gerrard's side as Philippe Coutinho shines

Steven Gerrard praised Aston Villa for "rolling their sleeves up" as Jacob Ramsey's goal was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park. The home-grown favourite's strike late on in the first half on Friday moved Villa level on points with Saints in midtable. It was not as dramatic as their draw against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League but it was a welcome and deserved win for Gerrard's team.
