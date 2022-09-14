Read full article on original website
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney late 'bolter', Harry Maguire lucky to keep place
Gareth Southgate's final England squad before he names the players travelling to the World Cup is mixture of trademark loyalty and the chance for Brentford's Ivan Toney to become a late 'bolter' for Qatar. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, in particular, will be grateful for Southgate's faith after being marginalised...
SkySports
Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates
Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SkySports
Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw
Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals
Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports
Birmingham 0-0 Coventry: Goalless at St Andrew's
Gustavo Hamer saw red for Coventry as an entertaining derby with Birmingham at St Andrew's ended goalless. Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Hamer was sent off for violent conduct in the 89th minute after earlier having had several chances for bottom club Coventry, who have not won in 11 games since their 4-2 victory at Birmingham on April 15, 155 days ago.
SkySports
Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers striker becomes first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay
Zander Murray has become the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay. Murray, who is a striker for Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers, has praised his team-mates for their support and says he hopes his announcement "helps other players who are struggling". He becomes the first openly...
SkySports
Colchester 0-1 Grimsby: Mariners keep up fine form on road with Harry Clifton winner
Grimsby maintained their excellent away form with a 1-0 win at Colchester in Sky Bet League Two. Harry Clifton grabbed the Mariners' winner in the 63rd minute, as they chalked up a fourth league victory on the road this season. Colchester goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara saved Gavan Holohan's fierce strike in...
SkySports
QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road
QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United May Be 'Kicking Themselves' Over Not Getting Thomas Tuchel
Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has talked about the possibility that Manchester United could have waited and got Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea rather than getting Erik Ten Hag.
SkySports
Millwall 2-1 Blackpool: Benik Afobe hits winner for Lions
Benik Afobe's second-half strike earned Millwall a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at The Den. The hosts took the lead early in the first half when Dutchman Zian Flemming's header squirmed agonisingly past Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and in for an own goal. The visitors pulled level before half-time when Dom...
SkySports
Portsmouth 2-2 Plymouth: Reeco Hackett comes off bench to rescue last-minute equaliser
Reeco Hackett came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser and preserve Portsmouth's unbeaten start to the League One season as they drew 2-2 with Plymouth. Hackett headed in fellow substitute Joe Morrell's pin-point cross to deny 10-man Argyle a fifth straight win. The hosts were convinced they had...
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Ipswich: Michael Smith grabs Owls late leveller in two-goal comeback
Michael Smith scored an 89th-minute equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against League One leaders Ipswich. Kayden Jackson's strike and Dominic Iorfa's own goal put the visitors in control before Wednesday hit back through George Byers and Smith in the last 15 minutes.
SkySports
Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez steers Clarets to victory
Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City. Until Rodiguez's winner, it had been a familiar story for Vincent Kompany's team...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women's Super League season opener. But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park,...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SkySports
Hibernian 3-1 Aberdeen: Josh Campbell scores twice in second half to help Hibs to comeback win
Josh Campbell struck two second-half goals as Hibernian came from behind to beat 10-man Aberdeen 3-1 at Easter Road. The visitors went in front early on through Luis 'Duk' Lopes but had Liam Scales sent off for two bookings in quick succession late in the first half. Martin Boyle equalised...
SkySports
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash
A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-0 Cardiff City: Terriers claim win after Danny Schofield departure
Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield. Town showed plenty of early industry in their first outing after the departure of...
SkySports
Salford 0-1 Tranmere: Josh Hawkes' first-half winner stuns hosts
Josh Hawkes' accomplished first-half strike earned Tranmere a coupon-busting 1-0 victory at League Two high-flyers Salford. The hosts dominated possession but couldn't muster a single shot on target in what was a first home defeat this term for head coach Neil Wood's team. Tranmere struck following a brisk counter in...
SkySports
Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways
Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
