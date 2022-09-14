ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

England squad: Ivan Toney late 'bolter', Harry Maguire lucky to keep place

Gareth Southgate's final England squad before he names the players travelling to the World Cup is mixture of trademark loyalty and the chance for Brentford's Ivan Toney to become a late 'bolter' for Qatar. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, in particular, will be grateful for Southgate's faith after being marginalised...
SkySports

Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates

Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SkySports

Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports

Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals

Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports

Birmingham 0-0 Coventry: Goalless at St Andrew's

Gustavo Hamer saw red for Coventry as an entertaining derby with Birmingham at St Andrew's ended goalless. Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Hamer was sent off for violent conduct in the 89th minute after earlier having had several chances for bottom club Coventry, who have not won in 11 games since their 4-2 victory at Birmingham on April 15, 155 days ago.
SkySports

QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road

QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
SkySports

Millwall 2-1 Blackpool: Benik Afobe hits winner for Lions

Benik Afobe's second-half strike earned Millwall a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at The Den. The hosts took the lead early in the first half when Dutchman Zian Flemming's header squirmed agonisingly past Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and in for an own goal. The visitors pulled level before half-time when Dom...
SkySports

Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez steers Clarets to victory

Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City. Until Rodiguez's winner, it had been a familiar story for Vincent Kompany's team...
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SkySports

Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash

A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
SkySports

Salford 0-1 Tranmere: Josh Hawkes' first-half winner stuns hosts

Josh Hawkes' accomplished first-half strike earned Tranmere a coupon-busting 1-0 victory at League Two high-flyers Salford. The hosts dominated possession but couldn't muster a single shot on target in what was a first home defeat this term for head coach Neil Wood's team. Tranmere struck following a brisk counter in...
SkySports

Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways

Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
