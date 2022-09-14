Read full article on original website
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
SkySports
Jack Grealish's Man City form: Winger remains too passive in possession for Pep Guardiola's side and has to improve
There was a point during the first half of Manchester City’s win over Borussia Dortmund when the space that the home side had been seeking for much of the evening had presented itself at long last. This was the moment they had been playing for. Having finally manoeuvred the...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss says he'll respect decision if owners choose to make managerial change
Brendan Rodgers insists he will respect whatever decision Leicester's owners choose to make over his future after pressure on his position as manager was increased yet again with Saturday's 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham. The Foxes took an early lead in north London but individual errors and a...
SkySports
QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road
QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
SkySports
Luton Town 2-0 Blackburn Rovers: Carlton Morris and Reece Burke earn victory for Hatters
Second-half goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke saw Luton finally register a first home win of the season at the seventh attempt when beating Blackburn 2-0 at Kenilworth Road. Morris volleyed home Jordan Clark's cross before centre-back Burke produced a moment of magic to make the game safe. The...
SkySports
Portsmouth 2-2 Plymouth: Reeco Hackett comes off bench to rescue last-minute equaliser
Reeco Hackett came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser and preserve Portsmouth's unbeaten start to the League One season as they drew 2-2 with Plymouth. Hackett headed in fellow substitute Joe Morrell's pin-point cross to deny 10-man Argyle a fifth straight win. The hosts were convinced they had...
SkySports
Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez steers Clarets to victory
Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City. Until Rodiguez's winner, it had been a familiar story for Vincent Kompany's team...
SkySports
Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw
Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Ipswich: Michael Smith grabs Owls late leveller in two-goal comeback
Michael Smith scored an 89th-minute equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against League One leaders Ipswich. Kayden Jackson's strike and Dominic Iorfa's own goal put the visitors in control before Wednesday hit back through George Byers and Smith in the last 15 minutes.
SkySports
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club
Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club. Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals
Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash
A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Managerial experience key to transforming Leicester fortunes
If he is feeling the pressure, then Brendan Rodgers certainly isn't letting it show. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League with only a point to show for their first six games, and next up it is Tottenham away, live on Sky Sports. Having managed two of the most...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SkySports
Colchester 0-1 Grimsby: Mariners keep up fine form on road with Harry Clifton winner
Grimsby maintained their excellent away form with a 1-0 win at Colchester in Sky Bet League Two. Harry Clifton grabbed the Mariners' winner in the 63rd minute, as they chalked up a fourth league victory on the road this season. Colchester goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara saved Gavan Holohan's fierce strike in...
SkySports
Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!
Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Odegaard misses out and Vieira starts
Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as they visit Brentford this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side were humbled in a 2-0 defeat on their last trip to the Brentford Community Stadium on the opening night of last season but the Gunners will want to prove the progress they have since made.Arsenal will also hope to bounce back to their 3-1 defeat at Manchester United two weeks ago, in what was their last Premier League outing before last weekend’s fixtures were postponed.Brentford may be in a celebratory mood after Ivan Toney received a...
SkySports
Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates
Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Armel Bella-Kotchap to take centre stage for Southampton at Aston Villa - Jones Knows
Jones Knows is backing Southampton's new star Armel Bella-Kotchap to play a leading role in a Saints win at Aston Villa on Friday Night Football. A -4.5 loss on the weekend with all four plays heading into the Sky Bet satchels. The main play of Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Harrison...
SkySports
Bradford 3-0 Stevenage: Bantams up to fifth in League Two table after fourth win from five
Bradford made it four wins in five with a 3-0 victory over Stevenage to continue their push up the Sky Bet League Two table. Andy Cook added two more to take his goal tally for Mark Hughes' side to 11 in all competitions this season. He needed only six minutes...
