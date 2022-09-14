ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road

QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Jay Dasilva
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Antoine Semenyo
Person
Danel Sinani
Person
Kenny Mclean
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Kal Naismith
Person
Rob Atkinson
Person
Nigel Pearson
SkySports

Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez steers Clarets to victory

Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City. Until Rodiguez's winner, it had been a familiar story for Vincent Kompany's team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw

Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Robins
SkySports

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club

Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club. Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals

Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SPORTS
SkySports

Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash

A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SPORTS
SkySports

Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!

Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Odegaard misses out and Vieira starts

Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as they visit Brentford this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side were humbled in a 2-0 defeat on their last trip to the Brentford Community Stadium on the opening night of last season but the Gunners will want to prove the progress they have since made.Arsenal will also hope to bounce back to their 3-1 defeat at Manchester United two weeks ago, in what was their last Premier League outing before last weekend’s fixtures were postponed.Brentford may be in a celebratory mood after Ivan Toney received a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates

Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy