(Above) Veteran Carl Abbott addresses the Danville City Council Public Works Committee. An interesting moment occurred early in the Tuesday evening Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting. Carl Abbott is a Veteran living at 936 North Gilbert, in the area affected by the approved Kirchner Building Services move into the old Goodwill building at Gilbert and Fairchild. Abbott’s a Springfield native, who settled into the Danville area after his military career. Abbott will now eventually have to move, and says he is very stressed because he is not sure he can afford all the expenses that come with a move. The city plans to acquire several properties and transfer them to Kirchner, giving them the room they need for all of their operations. Abbott says, although the city says all landlords were notified, with the understanding to inform their tenants, there seems to have been an unintentional communications gap somewhere.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO