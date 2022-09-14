Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Knox County hosts annual suicide prevention walk
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Janet Schnell remembers how hard it was in the aftermath of her brother’s death in 1995. “When Kent died, I couldn’t talk about suicide, I couldn’t say I was a loss survivor. I was judged by the way that I grieved. I was told not to feel guilty.”
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy
Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
wamwamfm.com
Energy Assistance Applications
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
Oakwood Mayor resigns
Village of Oakwood Trustee, Doit Roberts, confirmed members received the mayor's resignation letter at Monday’s meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
10 Years Later: Family of Ed Hataway still searching for answers
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been a decade since Ed Hataway's murder. After all this time, his family is still looking for answers. On Sunday, September 16, 2012, Ed Hataway disappeared from his Olney, Illinois home. When police began investigating, they discovered his door was unlocked and all of...
Dead bird with West Nile Virus found in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville. The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory. Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all […]
MyWabashValley.com
Community members spend a relaxing night along the Wabash River
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – Community members and residents gathered along side the Wabash River for the 2nd annual Moonlight on the Wabash. Riverscape hosted the annual event at Fairbanks Park. Those who attended enjoyed a relaxing evening with jazz music and food. This event was held to transform the riverfront into an active place for local communities.
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
vincennespbs.org
Red died a quarter century ago
Saturday marks 25 years since one of Vincennes favorites sons passed away. Comedian/Actor/TV Personality Red Skelton died September 17th 1997. The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University Campus unveils a new exhibit this weekend that will run through November marking the anniversary and also celebrating the life of Red’s only daughter, Valentina, who died back in April of this year at the age of 74.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Helping People Affected by Kirchner Relocation
(Above) Veteran Carl Abbott addresses the Danville City Council Public Works Committee. An interesting moment occurred early in the Tuesday evening Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting. Carl Abbott is a Veteran living at 936 North Gilbert, in the area affected by the approved Kirchner Building Services move into the old Goodwill building at Gilbert and Fairchild. Abbott’s a Springfield native, who settled into the Danville area after his military career. Abbott will now eventually have to move, and says he is very stressed because he is not sure he can afford all the expenses that come with a move. The city plans to acquire several properties and transfer them to Kirchner, giving them the room they need for all of their operations. Abbott says, although the city says all landlords were notified, with the understanding to inform their tenants, there seems to have been an unintentional communications gap somewhere.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VC Health Department Reports First Positive-West Nile Virus Bird of 2022
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. A bird collected in Danville on Sept. 7 has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first bird that has tested positive in Vermilion County this year. The Vermilion County Health Department is allowed to submit up to seven...
wibqam.com
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
985theriver.com
A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
MyWabashValley.com
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
wibqam.com
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Fire Investigators Seek Information Six Unexplained Fires in Sullivan County
Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County. There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, 2022. Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation...
WTHI
One killed in Vigo County crash involving train and car
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A car accident in southern Vigo County leaves one person dead. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Doberman street just south of Gross Road at the railroad crossing. The crash involved both a car and a train. The driver...
vincennespbs.org
VU student’s attacker sentenced to 80 years.
A man connected to a local home invasion was sentenced to 80 years in prison. In August, a jury convicted 34-year-old Gustav Ryburn for burglary resulting in bodily injury and criminal deviate sexual assault. He was sentenced to 40 years on each count and will serve the time consecutively. The...
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Comments / 0