ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Sunday Streets Missoula Coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood

Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility. Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets. Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
K96 FM

Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality

With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana

Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed

As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location

Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
524
Followers
2K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy