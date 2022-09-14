Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
MCPS again cancels outdoor events, move practice indoors
Due to continued "unhealthy" air quality readings, MCPS has called off official outdoor competitions and practices have been moved indoors.
Fairfield Sun Times
Sunday Streets Missoula Coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood
Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility. Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets. Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
NBCMontana
Roxy Theater to offer early showing of God's Country, film shot in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roxy Theater in Missoula will offer a special early release of God's Country in Missoula at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The film is based on Missoula area author James Lee Burke's short story Winter Light. The film will screen nightly for at least a week...
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space
The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Strike Up the Band! UM Homecoming Parade Celebrates the “Might of Montana”
MISSOULA – The University of Montana Homecoming Parade proudly returns for 2022 Homecoming Week, Sept. 21-24, after a two-year hiatus. The UM Alumni Association promises this year’s parade – although with a modified route because of construction on the Beartracks (Higgins Avenue) Bridge – will be a festive celebration of all things Griz.
NBCMontana
Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missoula Food Bank spreads word of free and reduced lunches for students
International Eat and Apple Day calls for the Missoula Food Bank to share the free and reduced meal programs for students
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
2 grizzly bears euthanized after conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently euthanized two grizzly bears that were responsible for several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot.
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location
Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
Flathead Beacon
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
K96 FM
Shelby, MT
524
Followers
2K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0