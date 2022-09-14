Read full article on original website
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Peggy Baker
Peggy L. Baker, of Braman, Oklahoma, passed away on September 14, 2022 at her home at the age of 63 years. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Roberts and Son Funeral Home.
poncacitynow.com
Wildcat of the Week #1 is Madison Thibodeaux
The Heather Cannon Wildcat of the Week #1 for the 2022-2023 school year was presented to Po-Hi senior Madison Thibodeaux. Superintendent Shelley Arrott said, “Madison is a very involved Wildcat who is a joy to be around. She is juggling high school classes, concurrent enrollment, is member of the Wildcat Chorale and Business Professionals of America, AND works part-time at Hobby Lobby, and is managing all these extremely well. She maintains excellent grades, has a can-do attitude, and is an exemplary employee at work. She demonstrates the characteristics of the Wildcat Way no matter what she is doing!”
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 1-13
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
poncacitynow.com
Police Logs 09/15/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
poncacitynow.com
Guest Speaker at Ponca City High School Aviation Class
Tamara Bucher was a guest speaker on Wednesday in the Aviation class at Ponca City High School. Bucher is currently the vice-president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1046 in Ponca City. “While working with our Flight Academy students this past summer, I discovered that EAA has an opportunity...
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
1600kush.com
Bench warrant issued for Cushing woman in officer spitting case
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 50-year-old Cushing woman, who had been ordered into Payne County Drug Court after pleading guilty to spitting on a Cushing police officer after being arrested for public intoxication. Nicole Rae Miller, also known as Nikki...
news9.com
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
guthrienewsleader.net
Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot
Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
