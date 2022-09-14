Read full article on original website
'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
SB Nation
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
Ex-Tottenham star Danny Rose closing in on return to football with shock free transfer to AEK Athens after Watford exit
DANNY ROSE is close to signing for Greek side AEK Athens. The former England international, 32, has been a free agent since leaving Watford at the beginning of September, having made just nine appearances for the Hornets. But he is now on the verge of signing for AEK Athens after...
SB Nation
Kepa Arrizabalaga ‘happy to stay’ at Chelsea following summer exit rumours
With Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy first losing form, then fitness, and so being forced out of contention early in the current season, Kepa Arrizabalaga was asked to step up and fill in the big shoes from one of our 2021 Champions League heroes. The Spaniard has done well thus far even though our defence has not been up to par.
SB Nation
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog
Manchester City and the rest of the Premier League are ready to resume after pausing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now the Manc Blues are off to Wolverhampton for a match at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With a now even more jam-packed schedule, it can be difficult to keep up with the opposition. So I’ve enlisted Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog to help get us reacquainted with the Wanderers.
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
SB Nation
On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere
After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
SB Nation
Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget
Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
SB Nation
Leicester City’s James Maddison Left Out of England Squad Yet Again
Gareth Southgate named his squad for England’s matches in the Nation’s League and once again failed to find room for Leicester City’s James Maddison. The Three Lions squad that will face Italy and Germany will consist of 3 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 8 strikers. Southgate also omitted James Justin, who was in the previous squad.
Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers
Erik Ten Hag said that Manchester United will consider making transfers in January after their win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
SB Nation
Manchester United Women 4-0 Reading Women: Match Report
After last weekend’s disappointing but understandable delay to the start of the season, it was a shame that the Royals had to commence their WSL campaign away to a buoyant and expectant Manchester United team – sporting a pride of England Lionesses and Euro 2022 winners of Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Mary Earps and Nikita Parris in reserve on the bench.
Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Odegaard misses out and Vieira starts
Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as they visit Brentford this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side were humbled in a 2-0 defeat on their last trip to the Brentford Community Stadium on the opening night of last season but the Gunners will want to prove the progress they have since made.Arsenal will also hope to bounce back to their 3-1 defeat at Manchester United two weeks ago, in what was their last Premier League outing before last weekend’s fixtures were postponed.Brentford may be in a celebratory mood after Ivan Toney received a...
SB Nation
Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match
The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
SB Nation
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City were overrun by Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 in London on Saturday. An even first half saw Leicester strike twice through a Youri Tielemans penalty and a moment of James Maddison magic on either side of Harry Kane and Eric Dier scoring from corners. The second half was all Spurs as Rodrigo Bentancur struck just after the break and Son Heung-min got a hat trick off the bench.
Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today. Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and build-upIvan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium. That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.Here’s everything you need...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
The final international break before the winter World Cup is here, but Tottenham Hotspur play host to Leicester City before everyone scatters for a couple of weeks. Spurs are looking for some answers after a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Sporting. Despite the setback, Spurs are still in great shape in both the Premier League and the Champions League. By the time this thread goes live, we’ll know if Spurs could leap Arsenal as they start the weekend at Brentford. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: Whoops, yeah they don’t play until tomorrow) Antonio Conte has been in good spirits despite the loss, and has gone as far as to say players such as Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty, will be more in the mix once the international break is finished.
SB Nation
Lampard provides injury updates on Pickford, Calvert-Lewin & Doucoure
Premier League action resumes this weekend following the pause in football in a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, with Everton hosting West Ham United on Sunday at Goodison Park. The stop-start period will continue as the clubs then go into an international break before returning to club football again in October.
SkySports
Man Utd 4-0 Reading: Maya Le Tissier's WSL debut double gives hosts impressive start to 2022/23 season
Manchester United kicked off their new Women's Super League season with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Reading as Maya Le Tissier marked her debut for the club with two first-half goals at the Leigh Sports Village. Marc Skinner's side raced into a 4-0 lead after just 35 minutes thanks...
