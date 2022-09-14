ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential impact of railroad strike on Wyoming unclear

By Brian Martin Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – As negotiations between union leaders and freight railroads continued Wednesday, it was unclear how many Wyoming workers would be impacted if railroad workers do decide to strike.

The two largest rail freight haulers in the Equality State – Union Pacific Railroad and BNSF Railway – both offered prepared statements in response to requests from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for comment on potential local impacts.

Mike Jaixen, Union Pacific's senior manager of communications, said by email that in 2021, the company employed 730 people in Wyoming.

"We do not have any further breakout of which roles these employees have or locations where they work within the state," Jaixen said.

A company statement sent earlier by UPRR spokesperson Robynn Tysver said, "Considering the looming possibility of a national rail labor strike, we are prepared to take the proactive steps to secure our customers' goods. At this time, we have only embargoed rail security-sensitive material (RSSM) shipments to make sure these hazardous commodities are safely secured in the event of a work stoppage.

"While these actions are necessary, they do not mean a work stoppage is certain," the statement continued. "What we want, and continue to push for, is a prompt resolution that provides historic wage increases to employees and allows the railroads to restore service as soon as possible, preventing further disruption to the struggling supply chain."

Tysver directed the WTE to an article on the American Association of Railroads website that says a work stoppage could potentially have a negative economic impact of up to $2 billion a day.

When asked for similar information, a member of the BNSF media team said they were unable to "break down numbers per location," but they also didn't provide a statewide employment number. Instead, they emailed the company's statement, which said, in part, "Throughout the collective bargaining process, we have continued to believe that it is in the best interests of our customers, employees and the public for the railroads and unions to settle this dispute without delay and prevent service disruptions."

"While President Biden's Presidential Emergency Board recommendations markedly exceeded the rail carrier's proposal, the railroads agreed that in the interests of all stakeholders involved, we would support agreements based on those recommendations," the statement continued. "BNSF and other railroads remain focused on rail labor negotiations and are encouraged by the progress of reaching tentative agreements with nine of the 12 unions; however, every union must be under an agreement to avoid a strike or other job action that will impact the movement of freight."

As Friday's strike deadline approaches, BNSF said, "we must take actions to prepare for the eventuality of a labor strike if the remaining unions cannot come to an agreement. These actions are necessary steps we must take in advance of a service disruption to ensure the safety and security of certain commodities whose movements are federally regulated with chain of custody and securement requirements. Ultimately, these actions will safely secure our customers' freight, ensure the safety of our employees and the communities we serve, and put our network in the best position to quickly restore service and meet our customers' expectations when operations resume. However, we will operate as long as we can safely operate as we move toward the Friday deadline."

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

