Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Please Stop Calling It the 'Doomsday Glacier'
Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, the widest on Earth, is in trouble. The glacier extends out into the Southern Ocean and is losing about 50 billion tons of ice per year, with that loss doubling over the last 30 years. In 2019, NASA scientists discovered a huge cavity beneath the glacier, about two-thirds the size of Manhattan, which could speed up the glacier's demise. This week, researchers mapped the ocean floor in front of Thwaites, showing the glacier had rapidly retreated in the past — and suggesting a small kick might accelerate its retreat once more.
natureworldnews.com
The ‘Doomsday Glacier’ of Antarctica Has the Risk of Increasing Sea Levels by Many Feet
Scientists predicted that the dubbed doomsday glacier in Antarctica, which poses a serious threat to the world's sea level and is at high risk of collapsing, could retreat quickly in the next years, raising fears about the astronomical sea level rise that would result from its likely extinction. Doomsday glacier...
Spruce Trees Are Invading the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Our Planet.
We were pushing through head-high willows along a brushy caribou trail, five days into our week-long trek across Alaska’s Noatak valley, when my hiking partner, Brad Meiklejohn, startled me with a command. “Stop!” he said. “Look to your left.”. I froze—nobody wants to hear a warning like...
Voice of America
Everest Base Camp Imperiled by Climate Change
Kathmandu, Nepal — Mount Everest base camp, a sprawling tent village that is home away from home during climbing season for hundreds of aspiring summiteers and support staff, may soon be on the move. Nepalese officials say they are considering the move to a lower elevation because the Khumbu...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
Record of Antarctic ice sheet response to climate cycles found in rock samples
By analyzing unusual rock samples collected years ago in Antarctica, scientists at the University of California, Santa Cruz, have discovered a remarkable record of how the East Antarctic Ice Sheet has responded to changes in climate over a period of 100,000 years during the Late Pleistocene. The East Antarctic Ice...
IFLScience
What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth
Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
The Man Who Wants To Release Thousands of Wooly Mammoths Into the Arctic
George Church is a co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, which is attempting to develop an animal that closely resembles the giant creature.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
‘Doomsday Glacier' bigger than Florida could break off in the next few years, warn scientists
The Thwaites Glacier is holding onto the ice sheet of Antarctica by its fingernails, and the world could see big changes over the next year or two, scientists have warned in a newly published study, CNN reported. As the planet warms, giant sheets of ice near the poles have been...
The Army’s new Arctic vehicle, Beowulf, is made for ice and marshes
A BvS10, seen here in 2018 in Norway. The Beowulf vehicle is similar, but unarmored. US Marines / Clinton FirstbrookThe region is warming, and the military wants a ride that can handle all types of terrain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who is Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and what will happen to his company now?
Yvon Chouinard put his entire stake of Patagonia into a trust and nonprofit that will focus on combatting climate change.
Scientists find new bird species at South America's edge
SANTIAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - In a sparse, windswept pasture at the frigid tip of South America lives a tiny bird whose quiet life is shedding light on the importance of studying the world's most remote places.
Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey
Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
'I Traveled 356 Miles Across Antarctica, This Is What I Saw'
The temperature was below-freezing, but it was worth it for the scenery.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Baffled at Mysterious Mass Whale Strandings in Northeast Atlantic
The reason for frequent mass whale strandings remains a mystery. According to research from Aberystwyth University, pilot whales that became stranded in the northeast Atlantic and the Falkland Islands came from separate family groupings. This defies earlier scientific hypotheses on the occurrence. Cetacean Stranding. Marine animals that strand themselves like...
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Phys.org
Study shows 'unprecedented' changes to world's rivers
The way rivers function is significantly affected by how much sediment they transport and deposit. River sediment—mostly sand, silt and clay—plays a critical ecological role, as it provides habitat for organisms downstream and in estuaries. It is also important for human life, resupplying nutrients to agricultural soils in floodplains and buffering the rise in sea levels from climate change by delivering sand to deltas and coastlines.
A river runs through it … no longer
By now it’s becoming undeniable that mankind is not succeeding at mitigating the planetary consequences of our continuous and increasing pollution of Earth’s natural systems. From mountaintop to ocean shore to the upper atmosphere, the deleterious effects are stacking up and interacting in ways we seem incapable of understanding or positively influencing. And no, it […] The post A river runs through it … no longer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0