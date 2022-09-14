Read full article on original website
17th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest
The Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park will host the 17th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
montrosecounty.net
Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project
Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
nbc11news.com
Delta County’s new Junk and Rubbish Ordinance in effect
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - At the Board of County Commissioners’ Meeting on September 6, 2022, an updated Ordinance Prohibiting the Accumulation of Rubbish (Junk) within Delta County was adopted and is now in effect. The Ordinance applies throughout the unincorporated area of Delta County including public and state lands.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for a flash flood warning. I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs to mile marker 133 at Dotsero. The National Weather Service alert states the warning will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. This is a developing...
