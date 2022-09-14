Read full article on original website
'We're having a blast': Guardians rally for win, pad lead
CLEVELAND -- Nearly half the Guardians’ roster was huddled around a television in the home clubhouse to watch the ending of the White Sox-Tigers game on Friday night. This was the position the Guardians knew they could be in at this point in the season, despite the doubts that piled in from the outside. Cleveland had wrapped up a 4-3 comeback victory over the Twins at Progressive Field just minutes prior and it was rooting hard to not only gain a game over one AL Central competitor, but two.
Judge? Ohtani? Who's in the lead for MVP?
Judge-Ohtani? Ohtani-Judge? Who's your No. 1 in the MVP race?. In the latest MLB.com MVP poll, there's still one favorite between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the American League. But the race is tightening as we enter the final weeks of the regular season. In the National League? Paul...
Yordan's 3-HR game punches Astros' 6th straight postseason ticket
HOUSTON -- Any concerns about Yordan Alvarez’s hand ailment, which hampered the slugger over the past two months, went away as he bashed three homers in a game for the second time in his career. His 34th, 35th and 36th dingers of the season led the Astros to a 5-0 win over the A’s on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
Bieber's hot arm, J-Ram's birthday HR guide Guardians in G1
CLEVELAND -- There’s no question that the Guardians have found ways to benefit from their youth more often than letting it hinder their success. But if this team wants to make it into the postseason, it needs its veterans to lead the way, which is exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon.
Bullpen seals sweep ahead of crucial Cleveland trip
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Dylan Bundy was pulled from Thursday’s game after four innings, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn’t hesitate to go to his high-leverage relievers right away in a close game. A parade of five arms each pitched an inning, with only two hits allowed the final five...
After eight-hit day, Rosario walks it off -- on error
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew they needed to find a way to win Saturday night. The team had nine innings under its belt before the first pitch of what became a near five-and-a-half hour, 15-inning marathon in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Cleveland had a five-run lead heading into the eighth, before Minnesota rallied to tie it up and force extra innings. But thanks to a combined effort from Kirk McCarty, who kept the Guardians alive in the last three frames, and Amed Rosario, who pushed across the winning run, Cleveland came out on top, 7-6.
Rengifo homers twice -- once from each side
ANAHEIM -- The emergence of infielder Luis Rengifo has easily been one of the biggest pleasant surprises for the Angels this season. Rengifo has become one of the club’s most consistent hitters, and he kept that going with two homers in an 8-7 win over the Mariners in the series opener at Angel Stadium on Friday. He became the first Angels player to homer from both sides of the plate since Kendrys Morales did it on July 30, 2012. Chili Davis (six times) and Devon White (twice) are the only other Angels players to accomplish the feat.
Chapman homers twice as Blue Jays power up in WC race
TORONTO -- There’s a quietness to everything that Matt Chapman does. It’s in the way his body moves through brilliant defensive plays, making the remarkable seem relaxing. It’s in his voice, his nature and the way that teammates look to him in the clubhouse. It only makes sense that his offensive numbers have crept up on people this season, but performances like Friday’s are too loud to hide.
Will this Angels slugger bounce back in 2023?
ANAHEIM -- It was a tough season for Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. After a breakout 2021 season that saw him post an .850 OPS with 29 homers with 98 RBIs in 144 games and be named an American League All-Star for the first time, the former 39th-round Draft pick was expected to be a key part of Los Angeles’ lineup this season. But Walsh struggled offensively, hitting .215/.269/.374 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 118 games before being shut down with thoracic outlet syndrome on Aug. 24.
Mets' tight win presents tempting October formula
NEW YORK -- One could see fairly clearly, during various points of the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday night, how this might all look in October. A strong starting pitching performance. A home run and a hit-and-run. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore stealing a base in a key spot. Edwin Díaz locking down a five-out save.
Dodgers quickest to 100 wins in 21 years
SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome back to the 100-win club, Dodgers. The NL West champs rolled to a 7-2 win over the rival Giants on Saturday to capture their 100th win in their 144th game of the season. In the process, the Dodgers became baseball’s fastest team to triple-digit wins since the 2001 Mariners accomplished the feat in 140 games.
After marathon day, Guardians and Twins head back to field
The Cleveland Guardians head into Sunday afternoon’s home game with the Minnesota Twins with a 4 1/2 game lead in
Rays open final homestand with 'tough' loss
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays’ last chance Friday night was not their only one, but it may have been their best one. Trailing the Rangers by a run in the ninth inning, the top of Tampa Bay’s lineup loaded the bases with two outs and .313-hitting Harold Ramírez up to bat against right-hander José Leclerc. Ramírez made contact and bounced a ball to the left side of the infield, but third baseman Josh Jung fielded it, fired it to Marcus Semien and forced out Isaac Paredes at second base.
Adames ties Crew record, then Mitchell walks it off
MILWAUKEE -- On Robin Yount’s 67th birthday, Willy Adames joined “The Kid” in the Brewers’ record books and sparked Milwaukee’s biggest comeback all season. In the end, it took a kid to win it. Adames matched Yount’s single-season franchise record for home runs as a...
Banged-up Mariners dominated by Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- When it rains, it pours. Even in Southern California. On a night when their top run-producer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured finger and their best player was a last-minute scratch due to lower back tightness, a 2-1 loss to an Angels club going nowhere added insult to literal injury, even if Seattle was the victim of a spectacular start from Shohei Ohtani.
This trio could soon shine as everyday Cubs
CHICAGO -- The Cubs know what they have in Marcus Stroman. They brought him into the fold to provide an experienced impact arm for the rotation, and the veteran has delivered consistently in his debut campaign with the club. On Friday afternoon, Stroman turned in seven quality innings, leading the...
Davis, Gonzales, Priester among Bucs set for AFL
NEW YORK -- The Pirates will send nine players, including three top-100 prospects, to the Arizona Fall League, Major League Baseball announced on Friday. The group will be headlined by catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and MLB Pipeline’s No. 20 overall prospect, as well as RHP Quinn Priester and INF Nick Gonzales, MLB Pipeline’s No. 47 and No. 97 prospects, respectively.
Chasing 700 and a championship: Pujols hits HR No. 698
ST. LOUIS -- Continuing to hit home runs with great meaning -- both in terms of historical significance and to the Cardinals' chances of landing a top playoff seed -- Albert Pujols hit the 698th home run of his career Friday against the Reds. With the Cardinals trailing by two...
Musgrove returns to form with 6 scoreless innings
PHOENIX -- Joe Musgrove’s rare tough stretch in early September made him look less like the dominant right-hander who mostly cruised through much of the season. But those struggles may have actually made him -- better?. “The work that I had to put in with other pitches throughout the...
Friedl puts body on the line in win: 'I'm good, surprisingly'
ST. LOUIS -- Thursday night at Busch Stadium was TJ Friedl’s big adventure. The Reds’ left fielder and leadoff hitter crashed into the side wall down the third-base line with his right knee (bottom of the first), jammed his left shoulder into the ground in the process of making a diving catch (bottom of the fourth), and absorbed a hard foul ball off his left knee (top of the fifth).
