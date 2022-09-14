Lexington-Richland School District Five received a gift of $14,849 from Publix to buy school supplies for students and classrooms. “This generous donation will allow us the opportunity to provide needed and necessary school supplies to our vulnerable students for a successful school year,” said School District Five’s Coordinator of Parenting and Social Work Jennifer Felkel. “With the increased cost of basic school supplies it can be difficult for our school families. Publix’s dedication to our community and children attending school in District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties is greatly appreciated and will truly make a difference for a successful school year.”

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO