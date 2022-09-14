ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion

SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
etxview.com

'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year

The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year. French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth

Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
ORANGEBURG, SC
walterborolive.com

South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s “Food Truck Fridays” to continue through Sept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will continue operating their summer initiative Food Truck Fridays at 2300 Bull Street, from 11 am- 3pm, through September. Food Truck Fridays will continue to highlight different types of cuisines and will include two new vendors this month: Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering and Jordan’s Catering BBQ.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal

Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
LEXINGTON, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

District Five receives donation from Publix

Lexington-Richland School District Five received a gift of $14,849 from Publix to buy school supplies for students and classrooms. “This generous donation will allow us the opportunity to provide needed and necessary school supplies to our vulnerable students for a successful school year,” said School District Five’s Coordinator of Parenting and Social Work Jennifer Felkel. “With the increased cost of basic school supplies it can be difficult for our school families. Publix’s dedication to our community and children attending school in District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties is greatly appreciated and will truly make a difference for a successful school year.”
LEXINGTON, SC

