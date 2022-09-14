Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
WIS-TV
Columbia Housing Authority explain rental increases for some low-income housing residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re learning more about the rental increases for affordable housing units managed by Rent Haven. Roughly 100 people living within affordable housing complexes received a letter stating that their rent would go up by about $500 per month. One letter was emailed to our newsroom.
Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
$87-$181 rent increases for some public housing residents starting Oct. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority has approved an increase in their flat rate rents. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets Fair Market Rent each year, and in Columbia, the Public Housing Program sets flat rents at a minimum of 80% of the Fair Market Rent to charge residents.
etxview.com
'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year
The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year. French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.
Oldest open FOIA case in S.C., perhaps U.S., filed in Newberry 2011
A lawsuit filed in Newberry 11 years ago has become the longest-ever Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case in South Carolina — and perhaps the longest state FOIA case in the nation. The FOIA promotes government transparency by giving citizens access to meetings and documents that reveal what public...
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth
Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
Newberry City Council to enter modified lease agreement
NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted to terminate the current lease agreement related to downtown’s Astwood Park at a special meeting last week. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker to terminate the current lease and enter in a modified new agreement.
walterborolive.com
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s “Food Truck Fridays” to continue through Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will continue operating their summer initiative Food Truck Fridays at 2300 Bull Street, from 11 am- 3pm, through September. Food Truck Fridays will continue to highlight different types of cuisines and will include two new vendors this month: Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering and Jordan’s Catering BBQ.
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
Richland County still looking for poll workers for November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One week after hearing from Richland County Election Commission leaders about problems from registration cards to the place where the polling machines are stored, there has been some progress to get things on track ahead of the statewide election on November 8th, just 54 days away.
wach.com
Columbia Water sending out letters to almost 200 homes, part of wastewater overhaul
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Columbia Water sent out an update with their Clean Water 2020 plan, paving the way for an overhaul on the city's wastewater system. Since starting work in 2016, hundreds of thousands of sewer lines have been repaired or built:. 178,000 ft of pipes built. 600,000 ft...
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
thelakemurraynews.net
District Five receives donation from Publix
Lexington-Richland School District Five received a gift of $14,849 from Publix to buy school supplies for students and classrooms. “This generous donation will allow us the opportunity to provide needed and necessary school supplies to our vulnerable students for a successful school year,” said School District Five’s Coordinator of Parenting and Social Work Jennifer Felkel. “With the increased cost of basic school supplies it can be difficult for our school families. Publix’s dedication to our community and children attending school in District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties is greatly appreciated and will truly make a difference for a successful school year.”
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
