Laguna Honda had its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in August

Laguna Honda Hospital experienced its largest COVID outbreak to date at the facility, with a peak of 55 positive cases in August. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center experienced its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date in August, more than two years after the height of the pandemic, hospital officials said during a public hearing before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The outbreak has largely been contained after a peak case level of 55 positive cases on Aug. 25. Currently there are eight active cases at Laguna Honda, which is California’s largest skilled nursing facility with more than 600 residents.

“We made plans to open a second COVID unit at Laguna if needed,” interim CEO Roland Pickens told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We always keep one open so if a patient gets COVID, we can move them out so other patients don’t get it. Thankfully … we didn’t have to use it, but we made it ready just in case.”

The update comes as Laguna Honda is seeking to gain recertification after the facility was stripped of federal funding in April following a series of failed safety and regulatory inspections.

Laguna Honda is now racing against its deadline of Nov. 13, when federal regulators could end temporary Medi-Cal and Medicaid payment extensions. Reimbursements for government-subsidized health care fund the majority of residents’ care at Laguna Honda, accounting for about $550,000 a day, or more than $200 million annually.

Pickens stated on Tuesday that he is optimistic the hospital will be able to remedy citations around hand washing, medication control and availability of illicit substances, which have all been flagged by federal regulators over the past year. The inspections kicked off in 2021 after the hospital reported two on-site non-fatal overdoses.

“We are confident … that we will be successful when we do submit for Medicaid and Medi-Cal recertification,” Pickens said.

In April, after federal regulators decertified Laguna Honda, the hospital was required to implement a closure plan that involved relocating as many of the facility’s more than 700 residents at the time. About 57 individuals were discharged during that process, and nine people died shortly after their transfers.

Nursing home reform advocates point to a term called transfer trauma as a possible cause of premature death for those who suffered after discharge. Following the deaths, federal regulators at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in August agreed to pause the relocations temporarily through November.

Also last month, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to force CMS to continue funding Laguna Honda until appeals over the April decertification decision could be heard.

Former San Francisco City Attorney Louise Renne filed a separate lawsuit at the same time on behalf of residents and families who have been harmed throughout the process.

Meanwhile, hospital staff have undergone re-education on fundamental protocols, such as hand washing, pharmacy services, behavioral health and proper storage of personal protective equipment.

Pickens told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday he hopes to apply for recertification by the November deadline. But he couldn’t confirm whether that could happen.

“We don’t want to submit and then fail,” Pickens said. “I’m confident in saying we’re on the right track to making improvements. Are we there 100% there? No, we’re not.”

Pickens walked through how the hospital has been working with a team of consultants to produce mock surveys that mimic what federal regulators will check for in preparation for their recertification application.

In the meantime, daily operations must continue for the more than 600 medically fragile patients, many of whom would have nowhere to go if the hospital closed. San Francisco and California face a dearth of nursing home options, in particular those that serve low-income elderly adults.

Despite the regulatory pressure, Laguna Honda became a model for handling COVID-19, which destroyed many nursing homes across the state and country.

Three residents died of COVID in 2022, and eight succumbed since the start of the pandemic altogether, according to The City’s dashboard of cases at the facility.

As Laguna continues to monitor the August outbreak, prior COVID-19 precautions have been brought back online. That includes requiring all visitors to be tested on site and show negative results before they can come in and more strict PPE requirements for staff.

Pickens said the temporary pause on discharges has allowed the hospital to focus on recertification and those daily operations without the added layer of implementing a closure plan.

“At least until Nov. 13 we are fighting one battle, and that battle is recertification,” he said.