ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Laguna Honda had its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in August

By Sydney Johnson, Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2RnP_0hvhnmJF00
Laguna Honda Hospital experienced its largest COVID outbreak to date at the facility, with a peak of 55 positive cases in August. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center experienced its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date in August, more than two years after the height of the pandemic, hospital officials said during a public hearing before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The outbreak has largely been contained after a peak case level of 55 positive cases on Aug. 25. Currently there are eight active cases at Laguna Honda, which is California’s largest skilled nursing facility with more than 600 residents.

“We made plans to open a second COVID unit at Laguna if needed,” interim CEO Roland Pickens told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We always keep one open so if a patient gets COVID, we can move them out so other patients don’t get it. Thankfully … we didn’t have to use it, but we made it ready just in case.”

The update comes as Laguna Honda is seeking to gain recertification after the facility was stripped of federal funding in April following a series of failed safety and regulatory inspections.

Laguna Honda is now racing against its deadline of Nov. 13, when federal regulators could end temporary Medi-Cal and Medicaid payment extensions. Reimbursements for government-subsidized health care fund the majority of residents’ care at Laguna Honda, accounting for about $550,000 a day, or more than $200 million annually.

Pickens stated on Tuesday that he is optimistic the hospital will be able to remedy citations around hand washing, medication control and availability of illicit substances, which have all been flagged by federal regulators over the past year. The inspections kicked off in 2021 after the hospital reported two on-site non-fatal overdoses.

“We are confident … that we will be successful when we do submit for Medicaid and Medi-Cal recertification,” Pickens said.

In April, after federal regulators decertified Laguna Honda, the hospital was required to implement a closure plan that involved relocating as many of the facility’s more than 700 residents at the time. About 57 individuals were discharged during that process, and nine people died shortly after their transfers.

Nursing home reform advocates point to a term called transfer trauma as a possible cause of premature death for those who suffered after discharge. Following the deaths, federal regulators at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in August agreed to pause the relocations temporarily through November.

Also last month, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to force CMS to continue funding Laguna Honda until appeals over the April decertification decision could be heard.

Former San Francisco City Attorney Louise Renne filed a separate lawsuit at the same time on behalf of residents and families who have been harmed throughout the process.

Meanwhile, hospital staff have undergone re-education on fundamental protocols, such as hand washing, pharmacy services, behavioral health and proper storage of personal protective equipment.

Pickens told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday he hopes to apply for recertification by the November deadline. But he couldn’t confirm whether that could happen.

“We don’t want to submit and then fail,” Pickens said. “I’m confident in saying we’re on the right track to making improvements. Are we there 100% there? No, we’re not.”

Pickens walked through how the hospital has been working with a team of consultants to produce mock surveys that mimic what federal regulators will check for in preparation for their recertification application.

In the meantime, daily operations must continue for the more than 600 medically fragile patients, many of whom would have nowhere to go if the hospital closed. San Francisco and California face a dearth of nursing home options, in particular those that serve low-income elderly adults.

Despite the regulatory pressure, Laguna Honda became a model for handling COVID-19, which destroyed many nursing homes across the state and country.

Three residents died of COVID in 2022, and eight succumbed since the start of the pandemic altogether, according to The City’s dashboard of cases at the facility.

As Laguna continues to monitor the August outbreak, prior COVID-19 precautions have been brought back online. That includes requiring all visitors to be tested on site and show negative results before they can come in and more strict PPE requirements for staff.

Pickens said the temporary pause on discharges has allowed the hospital to focus on recertification and those daily operations without the added layer of implementing a closure plan.

“At least until Nov. 13 we are fighting one battle, and that battle is recertification,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

The end of remote public comment may be nigh in San Francisco

Public comment at a Board of Supervisors meeting can be a spectacle, sometimes featuring acoustic singalongs, elegant poetry and profane tirades stretching on for hours. For the last several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, that discourse occurred both in-person and on the phone. But one Supervisor is asking if the board should reverse the policy, put in place shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows public comment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
sfstandard.com

Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse

My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
FOSTER CITY, CA
FOX40

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her support of Proposition 30

(Inside California Politics) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her support for Proposition 30. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million dollars. Mayor Schaaf discusses why she supports the proposition, the benefits […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Outbreak#Skilled Nursing Facility#Medical Services#General Health#Laguna Honda Hospital#The Board Of Supervisors#Medi Cal#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
San Francisco Examiner

Preparing for the next big quake would cost San Francisco billions

A week in which the Bay Areas has been rattled by minor earthquakes may be the best time to ask about preparing for the next big one. Supervisor Gordon Mar is asking The City to develop a financing plan for a massive upgrade to San Francisco’s Emergency Firefighting Water System, which aims to ensure a steady flow of water even after a major earthquake. The Emergency Firefighting Water System is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 people pulled from water in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco; 1 critical

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco Friday. In one incident, an adult was taken to the emergency room and was reported to be in critical condition Friday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.At the same location, two additional adults were rescued and treated at the scene. Firefighters said those two victims were in stable condition. The incidents required the aid of several units and five rescue swimmers, according to the fire department. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Public Library awared $13.2 million for branch renovations

Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday $13.2 million in grants awarded through California's Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program to renovate the San Francisco Public Library's Mission and Chinatown branches. The grants will provide funding that upgrades both branches to state-of-the-art facilities while also maintaining their historical significance. To date, this is California's largest investment in public library infrastructure in the state's history. “These are safe and welcoming spaces and they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco's financial district begins recovery as commuters return

SAN FRANCISCO - There are some encouraging signs of life in downtown San Francisco after three tough years of empty streets and vacant offices.  Businesses in San Francisco's once-bustling Financial District are still struggling to survive in the wake of a COVID slowdown, but a noticeable uptick in foot traffic has been welcome news for Priscilla Varela. "We get a lot of bankers, lawyers, tech people," Varela said. She's a barber and co-owner of Brogan and Son off Battery Street where she's worked the past eight years. "It's just now starting to be like a few more people on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
411
Followers
207
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy