Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

ACC, Emmaus girls soccer battle through a scoreless tie

EMMAUS, Pa. - Defending PIAA girls soccer champion Central Catholic headed to Memorial Field to take on unbeaten Emmaus in a showdown of EPC powers. After a scoreless first half, each team showcased a couple of scoring threats in the final 40 minutes but a long-distance shot from the Vikings Ashley Fanger sailed wide and Central Catholic keeper Ananya Roy deflected a Green Hornets attempt over the crossbar.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp.

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State police say one person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Northampton County. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Police said one of the drivers was flown to the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

West Reading's 16th annual Fall Festival

WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading is welcoming the change of seasons with its 16th annual Fall Fest. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning on Penn Avenue, between Fourth and Eighth. 21 performers will take the three stages. There will also be a lot of food vendors,...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Expect lots of fun at the Latin Festival in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Saturday is the 7th annual Latin Festival in Pottstown in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's set from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Activities include mariachi music, authentic Latin American Food, Salsa dancing lessons. There will also be free canoeing, kayaking, biking, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

William Allen HS locked down due to police incident nearby

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A high school in Allentown was on lockdown Thursday morning due to an incident near the school. The school resource officer at William Allen High School requested the lockdown after something happened nearby, Allentown police said. Police did not disclose the nature of the incident, but stressed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
#Lehigh#The Mountain Hawks
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile with gun in Allentown prompts lockdown at nearby schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown schools were in lockdown for several hours Thursday after a police situation at a nearby park. Police responded to West Park just before 9 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, officers said. The investigation led police to a juvenile who had...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parade, festival to impact travel, parking in Reading

READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting drivers and residents on notice about a pair of events impacting travel and parking in parts of the city this weekend. "On Sunday, the City of Reading will host the 3rd Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival," RPD Chief Richard Tornielli said in a news release. "These events will cause some traffic disruptions, mainly in the downtown area."
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - A 15-year-old child was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Lansdale, Carbon County Thursday. The crash happened on West Patterson Street. The child's condition is currently unknown. The driver was taken to the hospital for examination. No word on the extent of...
LANSFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.

LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks

READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

5 injured in explosion during training exercise at state prison in Montco

SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - Multiple bomb technicians were injured Thursday after an explosion that happened during a training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Montgomery County. FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners Thursday morning when a live training device unexpectedly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

