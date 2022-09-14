ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

ACC, Emmaus girls soccer battle through a scoreless tie

EMMAUS, Pa. - Defending PIAA girls soccer champion Central Catholic headed to Memorial Field to take on unbeaten Emmaus in a showdown of EPC powers. After a scoreless first half, each team showcased a couple of scoring threats in the final 40 minutes but a long-distance shot from the Vikings Ashley Fanger sailed wide and Central Catholic keeper Ananya Roy deflected a Green Hornets attempt over the crossbar.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Last day of the 75th Annual Oley Valley Community Fair

OLEY, Pa. - Saturday is the last day of the 75th Annual Oley Valley Community Fair. The event highlights a wide variety of local products from the farm and home. Plus, several area churches and their congregations help prepare and serve the home style food at the fair. The fair...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Expect lots of fun at the Latin Festival in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Saturday is the 7th annual Latin Festival in Pottstown in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's set from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Activities include mariachi music, authentic Latin American Food, Salsa dancing lessons. There will also be free canoeing, kayaking, biking, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp.

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State police say one person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Northampton County. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Police said one of the drivers was flown to the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile with gun in Allentown prompts lockdown at nearby schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown schools were in lockdown for several hours Thursday after a police situation at a nearby park. Police responded to West Park just before 9 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, officers said. The investigation led police to a juvenile who had...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks

READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Council moves Easton Iron & Metal site project forward

EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council advanced the rehabilitation of the former Easton Iron & Metal site Wednesday night at City Hall. The legislative body expressed their "intent to proceed" with the project and issue up to $1.75 million in obligations to provide temporary financing at Iron & Metal, located at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parade, festival to impact travel, parking in Reading

READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting drivers and residents on notice about a pair of events impacting travel and parking in parts of the city this weekend. "On Sunday, the City of Reading will host the 3rd Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival," RPD Chief Richard Tornielli said in a news release. "These events will cause some traffic disruptions, mainly in the downtown area."
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.

LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - A 15-year-old child was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Lansdale, Carbon County Thursday. The crash happened on West Patterson Street. The child's condition is currently unknown. The driver was taken to the hospital for examination. No word on the extent of...
LANSFORD, PA

