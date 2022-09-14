Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
ACC, Emmaus girls soccer battle through a scoreless tie
EMMAUS, Pa. - Defending PIAA girls soccer champion Central Catholic headed to Memorial Field to take on unbeaten Emmaus in a showdown of EPC powers. After a scoreless first half, each team showcased a couple of scoring threats in the final 40 minutes but a long-distance shot from the Vikings Ashley Fanger sailed wide and Central Catholic keeper Ananya Roy deflected a Green Hornets attempt over the crossbar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
WFMZ-TV Online
Last day of the 75th Annual Oley Valley Community Fair
OLEY, Pa. - Saturday is the last day of the 75th Annual Oley Valley Community Fair. The event highlights a wide variety of local products from the farm and home. Plus, several area churches and their congregations help prepare and serve the home style food at the fair. The fair...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dieruff student hit by car after school, Allentown eying more safety measures in the area
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pedestrian safety near Allentown schools is back on the forefront of minds. A student was hit by a car near Dieruff High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. This comes only nine days after a teacher's aide was hit and killed crossing North Irving Street at 6:45 a.m. September 6.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem rapper, poet, and writer: Alonzo Gross
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's rapper, poet, and writer, Alonzo Gross, sits down with Karin Mallet and Bo Koltnow. Watch the video to learn about Alonzo's book and his insights into the creative journey.
WFMZ-TV Online
Expect lots of fun at the Latin Festival in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Saturday is the 7th annual Latin Festival in Pottstown in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's set from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Activities include mariachi music, authentic Latin American Food, Salsa dancing lessons. There will also be free canoeing, kayaking, biking, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp.
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State police say one person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Northampton County. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Police said one of the drivers was flown to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
West Reading's 15th annual Fall Festival
The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning on Penn Avenue, between Fourth and Eighth. 21 performers will take the three stages.
WFMZ-TV Online
Juvenile with gun in Allentown prompts lockdown at nearby schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown schools were in lockdown for several hours Thursday after a police situation at a nearby park. Police responded to West Park just before 9 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, officers said. The investigation led police to a juvenile who had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks
READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Under proposed bill, site of former Allentown State Hospital would be sold to City Center Investment Corp.
Under proposed bill, site of former Allentown State Hospital would be sold to City Center Investment Corp. A deal appears to be in the works for the state government to sell the 195-acre property along the Allentown-Bethlehem border to a prominent local developer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Council moves Easton Iron & Metal site project forward
EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council advanced the rehabilitation of the former Easton Iron & Metal site Wednesday night at City Hall. The legislative body expressed their "intent to proceed" with the project and issue up to $1.75 million in obligations to provide temporary financing at Iron & Metal, located at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parade, festival to impact travel, parking in Reading
READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting drivers and residents on notice about a pair of events impacting travel and parking in parts of the city this weekend. "On Sunday, the City of Reading will host the 3rd Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival," RPD Chief Richard Tornielli said in a news release. "These events will cause some traffic disruptions, mainly in the downtown area."
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.
LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Lansford
LANSFORD, Pa. - A 15-year-old child was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Lansdale, Carbon County Thursday. The crash happened on West Patterson Street. The child's condition is currently unknown. The driver was taken to the hospital for examination. No word on the extent of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A crash between a motorcycle and SUV shut down a stretch of Route 611 in Northampton County. It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. Vehicles were detoured while police reconstructed the crash. State Police tell us...
WFMZ-TV Online
Defense rests in trial of man accused of shooting 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - The defense and prosecution have rested in a Monroe County homicide trial. Randy Halterman is accused of shooting two intruders in his Stroud Township home. One of them died, but Halterman claims it was justified under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine. Our cameras caught Halterman leaving the courtroom...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities release more details about explosion outside Pa. prison that injured 5
SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - What started as a training exercise at SCI Phoenix, a state prison in Montgomery County, turned into a tragic accident Thursday. An explosive device being installed by the bomb squad went off too soon and five people had to be sent to the hospital. Three were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Phillipsburg-area diners located minutes from each other catch fire on the same day; owners say the fires are unrelated
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - In Warren County, New Jersey, two fires at two diners located just minutes from each other on Route 22 started mere hours apart. The owners tell 69 News officials told them the two fires are unrelated. "It's like a staple of Phillipsburg," local Joel Richline said about...
