When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of...
CHOCOLATE chip cookies are among the most popular sweets in the US. Oreo may be "milk's favorite cookie," but chocolate chips take the cake among Americans. Roughly 7billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten in the US each year, according to ASI Food Safety. And the majority of people in the...
Autumn is just around the corner, and we are so excited for all the pumpkin-themed things. But in between pumpkin carving and baking with pumpkins, Aldi has the most delicious treat you have to try — which will take your Pumpkin Spice Latte (or regular coffee) to the next level.
Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.
Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about a strain of E. coli that has sickened 37 people, hospitalizing 10. The non-profit advocacy group cited its food safety experts in urging a cautious approach until the fast-food chain...
Pepsico Inc is recalling certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. The recalled products were distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The recall was initiated on Aug. 15 and is ongoing. It was posted by the...
There's just something about Halloween-shaped treats that make them taste better than the originals. Take these spooky-contoured fruit snacks, for example, or even this pumpkin gnocchi. Well, the return of Halloween pretzels by Utz has finally arrived, giving us even more pumpkin-themed bites to get excited about. The barrel contains...
The approach of fall signals harvest time and for many consumers that means canning what they've grown to enjoy later in the year. Just in time, LEM Products Distribution of West Chester, Ohio, is recalling about 15,900 Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars. Pieces of glass may be...
