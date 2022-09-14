ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
BUSINESS
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
