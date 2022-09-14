Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date when one-time direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first group of $3,200 checks is set to be delivered to eligible Alaskans beginning next month.
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
FOXBusiness
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
US News and World Report
Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?
Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Stimulus payment 2022: Direct $200 tax refund checks hitting bank accounts for millions now
Indiana taxpayers are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check, days before the checks were expected to be disbursed.
