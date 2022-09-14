ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

McKenzie’s Big Day Leads West Chester To Road Win at Gannon, 29-23

ERIE, PA – Jr., RB Ja'Den McKenzie (Morton, Pa./Springfield) rushed for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns while West Chester's defense shut out host Gannon in the second half at McConnell Family Stadium in a 29-23 victory for the Golden Rams Saturday afternoon. West Chester (2-1) bounced back...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Perkiomen Valley (PA) 2023 FO/MF Delo commits to Canisius

Perkiomen Valley 2023 faceoff/midfielder Colin Delo has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Canisius College. High school: Perkiomen Valley High School (Schwenksville, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Canisius College. Club team: NXT Lacrosse Boys. Expected major: Business. Why did you choose...
BUFFALO, NY
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
38 Local Municipalities Get Liquor License Funds

HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-eight municipalities in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties are sharing in more than $2.2 million in licensing fees being distributed across the state by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, its website reported. The board by law must distribute fee shares twice a year...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks

READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
READING, PA

