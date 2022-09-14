Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wcupagoldenrams.com
McKenzie’s Big Day Leads West Chester To Road Win at Gannon, 29-23
ERIE, PA – Jr., RB Ja'Den McKenzie (Morton, Pa./Springfield) rushed for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns while West Chester's defense shut out host Gannon in the second half at McConnell Family Stadium in a 29-23 victory for the Golden Rams Saturday afternoon. West Chester (2-1) bounced back...
More Than 100 Chester County Students Named National Merit Semifinalists
More than 100 students from around Chester County were named National Merit Semifinalists and have the chance to become National Merit Scholars, writes Kristen A. Graham for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The students were among the highest scorers on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Semifinal Qualifying Test in Pennsylvania and represent under...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps
Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
Delco-Themed Mini-Golf May Have Unfamiliar References Montco Players, But It’s Still Retro Fun
Co-owners John McKenzie, left, and Nick Reynolds, right, at Delcoland. Welcome to Delcoland, Delaware County in miniature golf form. You’ll find this unique course behind the former Charlie’s Hamburgers lot in Folsom, now home to a Delco Steaks. The golf course is the brainchild of home-grown entrepreneurs Nick...
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Perkiomen Valley (PA) 2023 FO/MF Delo commits to Canisius
Perkiomen Valley 2023 faceoff/midfielder Colin Delo has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Canisius College. High school: Perkiomen Valley High School (Schwenksville, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Canisius College. Club team: NXT Lacrosse Boys. Expected major: Business. Why did you choose...
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
RELATED PEOPLE
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Pennsylvania gubernatorial race: Republican candidate Doug Mastriano campaigns in Drexel Hill
With just 54 days to go until November 8, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano stopped in Drexel Hill, Delaware County Thursday, campaigning with former US Senator Rick Santorum.
Montgomery County to Receive Part of $1B Settlement Pa. Made with Pharmaceutical Companies
Montgomery County will receive part of the more than $1 billion settlement between Pa. and three major pharmaceutical distributors regarding their roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic, reported John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. All 67 counties in the Commonwealth are eligible for part of the settlement. The factors...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
38 Local Municipalities Get Liquor License Funds
HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-eight municipalities in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties are sharing in more than $2.2 million in licensing fees being distributed across the state by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, its website reported. The board by law must distribute fee shares twice a year...
Glass pumpkin festival celebrates art heritage in Chester County
This weekend, you can find sparkling glass pumpkins at this art festival in Chester County, Pennsylvania!
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces $20.3 Million from Biden Administration for PhilaPort Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Biden Administration has awarded the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) $20.3 million to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal, as well as safety and efficiency upgrades with the modernization of the terminal’s main gate. “A significant hub for global...
Philadelphia raising Election Day pay for poll workers
The Philadelphia City Commissioners have raised the pay for poll workers, in hopes of fighting the chronic shortage of people to staff voting locations on Election Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
H&B New York Style Deli in Drexel Hill Joins Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Dine Latino restaurant week kicks off Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Sept. 23 across the Philadelphia region, and a Drexel Hill restaurant is one of the participants, writes Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. H&B New York Style Deli, which features Peruvian food, is joining in on the celebration....
Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges
Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
fox29.com
Delcoland highlights Delaware County on the minigolf course
Move over Disneyland… Bob’s got another “land” for you to check out… Delcoland! The minigolf course highlights different towns in Delaware County and serves up cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers, and milkshakes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks
READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
Comments / 0