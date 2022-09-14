Kansas football is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 and the Jayhawks will look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they travel south to take on the Houston Cougars. Both teams are coming off of overtime games, as KU beat West Virginia in overtime. Houston lost to Texas Tech in double-overtime on the road and enters the game 1-1. In the three games between the two programs, KU has never lost to Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO