Los Angeles, CA

4 people shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Four wounded in Skid Row shooting in Downtown LA 00:12

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

