FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth MuseumLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Says ‘Thank Yew’ for That
Perhaps it’s the cowboy culture of etiquette we’ve been immersed in. For example, we’re told never to criticize a man’s horse, dog, or cattle. Or his wife. The size of that herd? It’s none of your business; don’t ask. The handshake seals any deal, of course. We remove our hats to eat.
One-of-a-Kind Mural Is Ready
Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth will celebrate its one-of-a-kind interactive mural by Kristen Soble with a dedication at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. The mural, titled “Where Independence Begins,” is 2,000 square feet and features high-contrast images and colors, multiple tactile elements, Braille messages, and audio devices. Visitors can also access a QR code that will navigate them to a companion website for a more in-depth experience.
6 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend
GrapeFest, Grapevine's signature wine festival, takes place every year in its historic downtown. This weekend showcases a streamline of fun activities from celebrating Hispanic culture, to Fort Worth’s forward fashion show and a wine festival in Grapevine. Enjoy the sounds of Frank Sinatra or the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Take your pick, there’s never a wrong answer, y’all.
A Different Kind of ’Cue
Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
TCU Seizes its Moment on Wall Street
For one day, the New York Stock Exchange was purple, the day of the Horned Frog at one of the most iconic places in the world. TCU took full advantage of its unique opportunity on Friday, seizing a moment on center stage to showcase the university to a worldwide audience on the occasion of its forthcoming 150th birthday.
Dickies Gets Big Tex New Threads
Howdy, folks. If you think you noticed something different about Big Tex this year at the State Fair, you did. He has changed clothes, thanks to Dickies. The larger-than-life cowboy got a new outfit this year, but he’s still styling the Fort Worth-based clothing brand. Big Tex, a Western wear-type guy, gets a makeover every few years.
TCU to Ring the New York Stock Exchange Bell on Friday
Landmark birthdays should always be celebrated with landmark events, and TCU is getting an early start to No. 150. To wit: A contingent of Horned Frogs are headed to the nation’s cultural capital on Friday to take part in one of the most familiar American traditions: ringing the iconic closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
