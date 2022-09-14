Read full article on original website
Winnebago County man found guilty of killing police informant
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County man has been found guilty of murder after killing a confidential informant. Preston Scott, 27, killed David Foley on the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue on April 2, 2020, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. Foley had previously worked as a confidential informant for the Rockford […]
Winnebago jail inmate died of ruptured ulcer, review finds
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A medical review has revealed that an inmate who died in custody at the Winnebago County Jail in April died from a ruptured ulcer. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6th. Video evidence showed Reimann […]
WIFR
Body camera footage, 911 audio released in Rockford officer involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators are releasing new details surrounding a fatal September 1 officer involved shooting on Linden Road in Rockford. In a video press release, police shared part of the 911 call made to dispatchers as well as body worn camera footage from responding officers. You can see the full video below. Viewer discretion is advised.
Police: 6 Freeport residents arrested for planning to sell drugs
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Freeport residents were arrested Friday for reportedly planning to sell drugs. The Freeport Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police State Line Area Narcotics Team, served 12 felony arrest warrants in the culmination of drug investigations. Alexander Dickens, 52, was arrested for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He […]
Shane Bouma pleads guilty to killing elderly Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local man accused of killing an elderly Machesney Park woman last year entered a plea of guilty Friday during a hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. As part of an open plea, 42-year-old Shane Bouma pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery, charges relating to the death of 74-year-old Ellen […]
WIFR
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers tee off to aid preventing crime
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual Tee Off on Crime at the Freeport Club returns to raise money to help lower the rate of crime around the region. Participants teamed up to play a round of golf with a chance to win prizes. There were also multiple contests around the course giving people the opportunity to raise their team’s overall score. There were also crime scene bunkers, a hole-in-one contest and perjury passes that allowed contestants to score points even if they weren’t playing the best round.
starvedrock.media
Convicted Cocaine Dealer From Mendota Hauled In On Warrant
The long arm of the law has caught up with a number of people who've been wanted on warrants. La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that on Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Ashley Gaines in the 700 block of Meadowview Lane in Mendota. Mendota police helped in the arrest. Gaines had been wanted for a probation violation in La Salle County. She needs 50 thousand dollars to bond out.
Man charged in six Rockford burglaries pleads down to lesser charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man charged with six separate burglaries across the city earlier this year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week. Investigators said Michael Lockhart first robbed Mr. J’s Restaurant on Auburn Street, on January 22nd. On January 27th, he robbed a Marathon Gas station on North Perryville Road. On […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of Up To 4 People Have Been Shot
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Winnebago County Health Department offering Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19
WINNEBAGO COUNTY - The Winnebago county health department offers the antiviral treatment Paxlovid for anyone who tests positive for COVID. Paxlovid is an oral medication used to treat COVID-19. It’s three tablets taken twice a day for five days. Anyone 12 and older who test positive for the virus can schedule an appointment to receive this treatment from the Winnebago county health department.
WIFR
Stephenson County fire departments raise funds for home explosion survivors
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A house explosion on Tuesday leaves a couple in serious condition, and Freeport and Cedarville’s Fire Department’s teamed up to raise money to hopefully cover all damages. Cedarville Fire Department’s annual “Feather Party” was just going to be a steak night. This event is...
Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
WIFR
Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is about to take the idea of using technology to fight crime, one step further, launching the Ring Doorbell Safety Initiative, a collaborative effort with county board members and law enforcement. More than 600 doorbells will be offered to residents on a first come,...
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
Killing of 16-year-old Freeport girl still unsolved after a year
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Kiahna Clark would have been starting her junior year in high school this year. Instead, almost one year ago, she was shot and killed in broad daylight. Her sister, Alysha, says the past year without her has been strange, and life doesn’t feel the same without her. “Like for some reason […]
WSPY NEWS
Hearing set in October to suppress Joliet Police Department investigation in case against former officer
A hearing is set next month to discuss evidence in the case of 53-year-old Javier Esqueda, of Plainfield. The now retired Joliet Police Department officer is accused of leaking squad car camera footage showing police brutality to the media and improperly accessing the footage. Esqueda is being tried in Kendall...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County
starvedrock.media
Missing Shed Located
The saga of the missing Mendota shed has come to an end, in Ancona. Yesterday (Wednesday), a search warrant was executed by Mendota police, the Livingston County Sheriff's office, and the La Salle County States Attorney's office. They found the storage shed and returned it to its lawful owner. An investigation into the theft is ongoing. Mendota police are thanking the public for its help in finding the shed, and the vehicle and trailer that were used to tow it away from its proper location. You also helped identify the suspected shed thief and the place it had been taken. Specifics haven't been released by investigators just yet.
Man, found not guilty of CherryVale Mall murder, sentenced for another murder attempt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Devin Stevenson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder on Kishwaukee Street in 2018. Stevenson was a suspect in a murder at CherryVale Mall the same year, but he was acquitted by a jury. According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 16th, Stevenson shot a 39-year-old man who […]
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
