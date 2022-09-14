ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

One of Long COVID’s Most Misunderstood Symptoms

By Isabel Fattal
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h06iL_0hvhSdFp00
A California nurse caring for a COVID-19 patient in 2021.  ( Mario Tama / Getty )

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.

Brain fog is one of the most destructive symptoms of long COVID—and one of the most misunderstood. In a recent story, our staff writer Ed Yong explains why the condition should not be conflated with depression, stress, and other experiences that some observers and medical professionals have compared it with.

But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic.

Cognitive Collapse

Brain fog “wasn’t even included in the list of possible COVID symptoms when the coronavirus pandemic first began,” Ed Yong writes. “But 20 to 30 percent of patients report brain fog three months after their initial infection … And it can affect young people in the prime of their mental lives.”

The condition has a vague-sounding name, but it’s not just an umbrella term for various mental problems. The neurologist Joanna Hellmuth explained to Ed that brain fog is almost always a disorder of “executive function”—the group of mental abilities that includes focusing, holding information in one’s mind, and blocking out distractions. “These skills are so foundational that when they crumble, much of a person’s cognitive edifice collapses,” Ed reports.

When Ed spoke with brain-fog patients, he heard stories about minds sputtering and stalling in the middle of tasks that were once easy. One was texting when she suddenly realized she didn’t understand a friend’s latest message; another said she was unable to load a dishwasher, because, as Ed writes, “identifying an object, remembering where it should go, and putting it there was too complicated.”

Ed’s article explores how the medical community has failed in its approach to brain fog—and what we know about possible paths toward relief. His story is worth reading in full. (Many people with brain fog find reading long articles difficult, so Ed recorded an audio version, which has been embedded into his article.)

Ed told me what he’s learned since he published the article. (This interview is condensed from a phone conversation and follow-up email.)

Isabel Fattal: Tell me a bit about the response you’ve received.

Ed Yong: I’ve had a flood of messages in my inbox and on social media from people who feel seen, or who now understand what’s been happening to them, or who are relieved that a major publication has validated their often-dismissed experiences, or who now have language for talking about their experiences, or who’ve finally got something to use to explain their lives and needs to their friends, colleagues, or doctors.

This happens every single time I write about long COVID, other complex chronic illnesses, immunocompromised people, and other such groups. It’s immensely gratifying, but also profoundly sad. There are so many people out there in considerable pain, who haven’t been given the slightest trace of grace or understanding. I’m glad pieces like this can help, but I want to help make a world where they’re unnecessary.

Isabel: Were there any interesting patterns that arose in the responses?

Ed: I mentioned in the piece that many things can lead to the same exact constellation of brain-fog symptoms other than COVID, including myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, HIV infections, chemotherapy, and epileptic seizures. Several people have written in to say that they’ve also experienced the executive-function problems I’ve described as a result of concussions and traumatic brain injuries, menopause, and severe ADHD.

Isabel: As you note in the piece, there’s a real lack of research and understanding about this aspect of long COVID. Where should readers look to keep up with new research or attempts to understand the condition?

Ed: I would encourage people who are new to brain fog to find communities of people who have experience with the symptom. They are deep repositories of kindness and wisdom. A lot of people wrote in to say that they’ve felt so alone. But they need not be. In the words of Fiona Robertson, one of the people I interviewed, “Come to the disability community; we’ve got you.”

Isabel: Zooming out a bit, you wrote last year that “when I began to cover COVID-19 in 2020, it became clear that the usual mode of science writing would be grossly insufficient.” How has the pandemic changed science writing for you?

Ed: Science is not a neutral, passive accumulation of facts. It’s a human endeavor, and it is profoundly influenced by who gets to be a scientist in the first place, our cultural norms and values, the qualities and the concepts that we bring into it. Science cannot be dissociated from the rest of society. This was clear to me many years ago, but it became undeniable and crucial during the pandemic, when so many of our failings have come from thinking of this solely as a medical problem. A lot of my work is about telling the stories of how we know what we know, and how the culture of the medical world has contributed to the kind of dismissal that many people with long COVID or other chronic illnesses experience.

  1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the newly liberated city of Izium in Kharkiv, five days after Ukraine’s forces recaptured it.
  2. The West Virginia Legislature passed a near-total abortion ban yesterday, making it the second state to pass a new ban since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
  3. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was transported to the Palace of Westminster, where her body will lie in state until Monday’s funeral.

Dispatches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7u9A_0hvhSdFp00
(The Atlantic)

How to Keep Your Book Club From Becoming a Wine Club

By Emma Sarappo

Imagine this familiar scenario: A book club has decided to meet at an appointed time and place. A host has lit candles, set wine and cheese on a table, arranged chairs in a circle, and put on background music. The guests arrive, maybe holding hardcovers with stiff spines or library-laminated dust jackets. The room fills with chatter as attendees grab their glasses and sit. Then there’s some silence, some twiddling of thumbs, some sipping. Finally, the truth comes out: No one has read the book. Maybe the readers skimmed the title in question but found it boring. Maybe this is the second, or the fifth, month in a row this has happened. Someone might break the tension by asking another member about their job, or relationship, and soon the whole affair devolves into a social meetup, or—worse—things go quiet. Perhaps the club stops meeting altogether, or the gatherings end up so off-course, the group may as well just have gotten dinner together, no reading involved.

Read the full article.

Culture Break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3BOs_0hvhSdFp00
(Apple TV+; Hulu; Netflix; Showtime; Joanne Imperio / The Atlantic)

Summer Sisters, an adult novel by Judy Blume in which she notches up her writing’s complexity and emotional resonance.

Watch. Flatbush Misdemeanors, on Showtime, an astute—and, sadly, just-canceled—portrait of daily life in Brooklyn.

Or check out the other options on our list of 15 underseen TV shows you should watch.

Play our daily crossword.

P.S.

While I had Ed on the phone, I asked him to tell me about something from the science world that has filled him with a sense of wonder or possibility recently. He told me about leafhoppers, which he writes about in his latest book: “They’re little insects that sit on plants and send vibrational signals through the plants.” But these signals aren’t sounds in the traditional sense, he explained; you can’t hear them, even if you lean in close.

“The idea that the plants around us, in every park, in every garden, are thrumming with these beautiful, inaudible songs that have been around for millions of years is truly magical to me,” he said. I took a walk after talking with Ed, and the experience did feel a little different.

—Isabel

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
The Atlantic

Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger

It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
ALASKA STATE
The Atlantic

Why the Russian Military Brutalizes Ukraine

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. War is always a brutal business, but why is the Russian military so determined...
MILITARY
IFLScience

Our Understanding Of Long COVID's Most Dreaded Symptom Is Still Unclear

When COVID-19 first came onto the scene at the tail-end of 2019, the health advice was simple: it caused ten days or so of fevers, coughs, and trouble breathing, and that was about it. Since then, though, a plethora of symptoms have been added to the list, and “long COVID” – the vernacular name for a mysterious COVID-related condition that can last weeks, months, or even years after a patient has supposedly recovered from the illness – has become a way of life for millions across the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ed Yong
Person
Judy Blume
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
msn.com

The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause#General Health#Linus Covid#The Atlantic Daily
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with aggressive brain tumour reveals the four symptoms everyone should know

A former pub manager who was diagnosed with a meningioma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, has spoken out about her condition and outined the symptoms that first alerted her to it.Hope Louise, 47, who worked for JD Wetherspoon for 22 years, first became aware she was ill in June 2012 when she began suffering from double vision, tiredness, headaches and pain in her eyes.A month later, she underwent a 12-hour surgery to have the tumour removed and has been having regular check-ups ever since.She remains stable but continues to suffer with double vision as a result of the nerves...
CANCER
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

Fibromyalgia Mainly Affects Women, So Obviously We Know Very Little About It

Unless you know someone affected or are a doctor yourself, you’re probably unsure what fibromyalgia syndrome is. The silence around this chronic pain-related condition is deafening, even though it is thought to affect around 2 to 5 in every 100 people in Australia, mainly women. Vague symptoms and difficulty in diagnosing – or even believing in – fibromyalgia causes patients to go through life in constant states of pain or exhaustion, without nearly enough support.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored

Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms

After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about

You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Atlantic

Are We Really Getting COVID Boosters Every Year Forever?

School is in session, pumpkin spice is in season, and Americans are heading to pharmacies for what may soon become another autumn standby: your annual COVID shot. On Tuesday, the White House announced the start of a “new phase” of the pandemic response, one in which “most Americans” will receive a COVID-19 vaccine just “once a year, each fall.” In other words, your pandemic booster is about to become as routine as your physical exam or—more to the point—your flu shot. One more health-related task has been added to your calendar, and it’s likely to remain there for the rest of your life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

We Living Things Are an Accident of Space and Time

Like many people on planet Earth, I have been spellbound by the first pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope: the lacelike windings of galaxies, the apricot filaments of nebulae, the remnants of exploded stars. A less picturesque, but still revolutionary, part of Webb’s mission is the search for signs of life elsewhere in the universe. The telescope goes about this momentous quest by analyzing the starlight passing through the atmospheres of distant planets. Each kind of molecule leaves its own telltale imprints on traversing light, and some molecules, such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and methane, may indicate life forms on the planet below. Indeed, Webb has already found evidence of carbon dioxide on at least one planet beyond our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Ukraine Pulled Off a Masterstroke

What happens on the battlefield is rarely the thing that decides a war. Normally, the preparations beforehand determine what happens when the fighting begins—and these preparations are what settle the outcome of the war itself. This truth is playing out along the roads and in the towns of Kharkiv Oblast, the province that includes Ukraine’s second-largest city. The stunningly swift advance of Ukrainian forces, which started around September 1 and sped up soon after, has easily been the most dramatic—and for Ukraine and its supporters, the most uplifting—episode of the war since the current Russian invasion began on February 24. In a few days the Ukrainians liberated about as much territory as Russia had captured in a few months, while causing the disintegration of Russian forces around Izium, Kupyansk, and other logistically vital cities. From the outside, Ukraine appears to have changed the whole complexion of the war.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Even Pro-Trump Republicans Should Not Want Him to Run in 2024

This edition is a companion piece to last week’s on why Democrats would be unwise to nominate someone other than Joe Biden in 2024, which you can read here. There’s an old Saturday Night Live sketch from the lead-up to the 1988 presidential election in which the Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis (played to perfection by Jon Lovitz) debates Vice President George H.W. Bush (embodied by Dana Carvey). The bit’s famous punch line comes after Bush spends multiple minutes filibustering with meaningless talking points to avoid offering a substantive response:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

105K+
Followers
7K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy