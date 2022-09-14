Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration. Biden made the remarks Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked by interviewer Scott Pelley...
Ukraine war - live: Kyiv ‘in control’ of key river as advance continues
Ukraine says it has retaken control of both banks of a key river in the northeast of the country, as it continues to advance against Russian positions.In an update on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian army claimed to have pushed Moscow’s forces away from the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, an area where it has recaptured swathes of land in recent weeks. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram on Sunday.The river is strategically important because it flows south through...
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte mocked for taking ‘least incognito’ stroll in London
Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron have been mocked online after being spotted wearing sunglasses and trainers and flanked by aides in an “incognito” stroll in Westminster.The French president and the first lady are in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremony and were taking a walk in central London in understated outfits on Sunday to witness the thousands of mourners making their way to the Queen’s coffin to pay their last respects.But the couple, flanked by aides and security, was criticised and mocked on social media for their choice of outfits.“Dark glasses and sneakers. And why...
Germany seizes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries ahead of looming EU deadline
An oil subsidiary in Germany previously controlled by a Russian oil giant is now under the control of the German government, it announced Friday. The German government said it took control of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH, two companies owned up until now by multinational oil and gas company Rosneft. The government said the move would ensure continued oil production as the international community looks to cut its oil dependence on Russia.
Biden: 'The pandemic is over' but COVID-19 still poses a problem to U.S.
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has declared the COVID-19 pandemic over though he admitted the virus still poses a problem for the United States. Biden made the declaration in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that was taped last week at the Detroit Auto Show but aired Sunday.
Fracking won’t solve energy crisis and could cause ‘serious’ damage, watchdog warns
The return of fracking will not ease the UK’s energy crisis and could cause “serious” environmental damage, the head of a government watchdog is warning.Lord Deben, chair of the independent Climate Change Committee urged Liz Truss to “look at the facts” – just days before she is expected to give the go-ahead to drilling for shale gas in England.He dismissed the claim, made by some government ministers, that the soaring price of gas had created an opportunity for the UK to exploit its reserves through fracking.“The price of gas isn’t fixed by whether we get it out of British...
Apple Supplier TSMC Says Production Not 'Majorly' Impacted By Taiwan Earthquakes
Apple Inc's AAPL long-time chip partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, said the recent earthquakes in Taiwan did not significantly impact its business. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday came as the third quake in the past three days that has struck Taiwan, leading to the death of one and injuring 146, as per Taiwan's fire department. The quake was 2 km (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Zelenskiy vows no let-up as Ukraine says troops cross Oskil river in northeast
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed there would be no let-up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as Kyiv said its troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River, threatening Russian occupation forces in the Donbas.
