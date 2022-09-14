Two-run 7th lifts Mud Hens over Indianapolis Indians

INDIANAPOLIS — The Toledo Mud Hens scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning to hold off the Indianapolis Indians for a 4-3 win on Wednesday at Victory Field.

Trailing by one run after six innings, Toledo’s Daz Cameron (2-for-4) doubled home Zack Short to tie the game at 3-all. After Andre Lipcius walked to load the bases, Brendon Davis drew another full-count walk off Hunter Stratton to plate Josh Lester as the go-ahead run.

Angel De Jesus (3-1), Drew Carlton, and Miguel Diaz pitched three 1-2-3 innings to close out the game for Toledo (76-60). Diaz earned his third save with two strikeouts.

Toledo starter Austin Bergner went five innings, allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

John Valente (3-for-5) put the Mud Hens on the board first, scoring from third base when Josh Lester was caught stealing second base.

Indianapolis (70-66) tied it in the bottom half on Brendt Citta’s RBI double and took its only lead when Jose Godoy hit a two-run home run off Bergner.

Jamie Westbrook had an RBI sac fly in the sixth to pull Toledo within 3-2.

The six-game series continues at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at Victory Field. Bryan Garcia (3-2, 3.48 ERA) will start for the Mud Hens against Cody Bolton (4-2, 3.23) for the Indians.