Read full article on original website
Related
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Inside booze-fuelled chaos of Magaluf that could be about to end as Spain wages war on rowdy Brit tourists
BUG-EYED with cocaine, a posse of teenage Brits sway past a store selling “I Love Sluts” T-shirts as they head towards Magaluf’s infamous Strip. Asked why they’ve come to the hard-partying Mallorcan resort, one yells: “Booze, booze, booze.”. It is almost 2am and the gaudy...
Harper's Bazaar
The Crown Jewels: the memories and meanings behind the Queen's jewellery
This week, Her Majesty’s coffin made its final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for four days. For this final public appearance, the Queen, as ever, was adorned in her best. This time, with the Imperial State Crown, which sat atop her coffin, on a purple cushion.
Everyone’s saying the same thing about the nine-hour long queue to see the Queen’s coffin
Mourners have queued throughout the night to wait to pay their respects to the Queen as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (14 September), members of the public were warned that they could face a “30-hour wait” to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lonelyplanet.com
Montenegro’s best beaches are ringed by beautiful scenery
Gorgeous views of the village of Sveti Stefan from the pinkish sands on its pretty beach © photosmatic / Shutterstock. The distance from one end of Montenegro’s coast to the other is not even 100km (62 miles) as the crow flies, yet this tiny country still manages to snag some of the best scenery the Mediterranean has to offer. Tucked between historic, fortified towns are small, sparkling coves, divided by rocky headlands and lapped by remarkably clear Adriatic waters.
Overheard in the Queue for the Queen's Lying-in-State
This week, London has transformed into an elaborate maze of queues, all for thousands of people to see the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. There are queues to get into The Queue, queues to get a cup of tea, queues to collect the wristband that you need to queue – all very orderly, all very British.
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
Vox
The queen’s funeral (plus what’s happening with the money and the corgis), explained
After more than 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died last week on September 8. Her death marks the end of the second Elizabethan era and the beginning of a period of public mourning for the UK. That mourning will crescendo at the queen’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cntraveler.com
The Belmond Orient Express Is Launching New December Routes to Europe’s Most Magical Winter Cities
The grandeur of Europe's most iconic train service is harnessing the cozy charm of the continent’s Christmas season this year: For the first time ever, Belmond's Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is extending its itineraries into the month of December. Until now, journeys on the luxe train have only been available from...
Time Out Global
You can now take a Christmas ride on the Orient Express
Train rides don’t come much more romantic and luxurious than the Orient Express. Trundling through bits of France and Italy in opulent 1920s train carriages, with a glass of champagne in hand and world-renowned chefs catering to your every need? Don’t mind if we do… for a price, of course.
10 of the best breaks in France easily accessible by ferry
From Boulogne to Brittany, these northern jewels within striking distance of the boat offer a total immersion into French culture
The Most Famous Female Rulers in History
As far back as Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt, kings, believed to be divinely appointed, ruled society. Ancient monarchies and dynasties often bequeathed the crown patrilineally, or through male heirs. Only when a king or emperor had no male heir was a daughter begrudgingly considered to take the throne. Throughout history, women have faced tremendous barriers […]
Time Out Global
The full schedule and timings for the Queen’s funeral
6.30am – The public lying in state ends. 8am – Doors open at Westminster Abbey for the congregation to take their seats for the funeral. Coverage starts on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC News – here’s how to watch. 10.35am – Just after 10.35am the...
Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch
Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding.There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.People visiting the city on Monday to pay their respects to the Queen should “take a picnic, spend time in London, raise a glass to Her Majesty and keep reviewing live travel information”, the source added.A full weekday timetable will operate, with about 250 additional services, including some...
The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History
Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
‘It’s not like anywhere else I’ve been to’: readers’ favourite cities
From the gardens and plazas of Cádiz to the mind-blowing brutalism of Belgrade, our tipsters on the European cities and towns that got their senses buzzing
Goodbye to the queen: bows, curtsies, even a wave
As each mourner reaches the exit after paying their respects to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, almost nobody can resist taking one last, fleeting look back. - Overwhelming - Amid the dignified silence pervading the cavernous space -- with just muffled sounds of the early morning outside filtering in -- an array of small, poignant performances plays out as people reach the four-step podium and the sovereign's coffin.
msn.com
The most magical streets in the world
Slide 1 of 31: These postcard-pretty streets are home to unique architectural features and historic sites. People usually flock to the most beautiful streets in the world for their unique character, history, and atmosphere. Let's take a virtual stroll down some of the most magical streets in the world. The...
The King’s plans ahead of Queen’s funeral includes hosting heads of state
The King will have a busy few days ahead of his mother’s funeral including a trip to Wales and hosting a state event at Buckingham Palace.On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.The couple will then go to the Welsh Parliament where they will receive condolences and meet members of the Senedd.From there they will travel to Cardiff Castle where Charles will hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer, before attending a reception hosted by...
BBC
NHS Sussex: Reduced services planned during Queen's funeral
NHS appointments across Sussex and Surrey scheduled for Monday could be moved, because of the Queen's funeral. NHS Sussex said pharmacies, GPs and dentists were likely to run a reduced service but Covid jabs should go ahead. People can still get help from NHS 111 and A&E and the 999...
Comments / 0