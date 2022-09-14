ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Ireland#Irish People#Travel Destinations#Slieve League
lonelyplanet.com

Montenegro’s best beaches are ringed by beautiful scenery

Gorgeous views of the village of Sveti Stefan from the pinkish sands on its pretty beach © photosmatic / Shutterstock. The distance from one end of Montenegro’s coast to the other is not even 100km (62 miles) as the crow flies, yet this tiny country still manages to snag some of the best scenery the Mediterranean has to offer. Tucked between historic, fortified towns are small, sparkling coves, divided by rocky headlands and lapped by remarkably clear Adriatic waters.
TRAVEL
Vice

Overheard in the Queue for the Queen's Lying-in-State

This week, London has transformed into an elaborate maze of queues, all for thousands of people to see the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. There are queues to get into The Queue, queues to get a cup of tea, queues to collect the wristband that you need to queue – all very orderly, all very British.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Time Out Global

You can now take a Christmas ride on the Orient Express

Train rides don’t come much more romantic and luxurious than the Orient Express. Trundling through bits of France and Italy in opulent 1920s train carriages, with a glass of champagne in hand and world-renowned chefs catering to your every need? Don’t mind if we do… for a price, of course.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Female Rulers in History

As far back as Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt, kings, believed to be divinely appointed, ruled society. Ancient monarchies and dynasties often bequeathed the crown patrilineally, or through male heirs. Only when a king or emperor had no male heir was a daughter begrudgingly considered to take the throne. Throughout history, women have faced tremendous barriers […]
ELECTIONS
Time Out Global

The full schedule and timings for the Queen’s funeral

6.30am – The public lying in state ends. 8am – Doors open at Westminster Abbey for the congregation to take their seats for the funeral. Coverage starts on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC News – here’s how to watch. 10.35am – Just after 10.35am the...
U.K.
The Independent

Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch

Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding.There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.People visiting the city on Monday to pay their respects to the Queen should “take a picnic, spend time in London, raise a glass to Her Majesty and keep reviewing live travel information”, the source added.A full weekday timetable will operate, with about 250 additional services, including some...
U.K.
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History

Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
MILITARY
AFP

Goodbye to the queen: bows, curtsies, even a wave

As each mourner reaches the exit after paying their respects to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, almost nobody can resist taking one last, fleeting look back. - Overwhelming - Amid the dignified silence pervading the cavernous space -- with just muffled sounds of the early morning outside filtering in -- an array of small, poignant performances plays out as people reach the four-step podium and the sovereign's coffin.
U.K.
msn.com

The most magical streets in the world

Slide 1 of 31: These postcard-pretty streets are home to unique architectural features and historic sites. People usually flock to the most beautiful streets in the world for their unique character, history, and atmosphere. Let's take a virtual stroll down some of the most magical streets in the world. The...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The King’s plans ahead of Queen’s funeral includes hosting heads of state

The King will have a busy few days ahead of his mother’s funeral including a trip to Wales and hosting a state event at Buckingham Palace.On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.The couple will then go to the Welsh Parliament where they will receive condolences and meet members of the Senedd.From there they will travel to Cardiff Castle where Charles will hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer, before attending a reception hosted by...
U.K.
BBC

NHS Sussex: Reduced services planned during Queen's funeral

NHS appointments across Sussex and Surrey scheduled for Monday could be moved, because of the Queen's funeral. NHS Sussex said pharmacies, GPs and dentists were likely to run a reduced service but Covid jabs should go ahead. People can still get help from NHS 111 and A&E and the 999...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy