beckersspine.com
4 states with 2 or more top-ranked orthopedic hospitals, per Newsweek
UCLA Health — Santa Monica Medical Center (No. 35) UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco (No. 45) Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles (No. 49) Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago (No. 19) Rush University Medical Center in Chicago (No. 40) Massachusetts. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (No....
beckersspine.com
Top 25 hospitals for neurosurgery 2023, per Newsweek
Newsweek ranked the top hospitals worldwide for neurosurgery Sept. 14. The publication partnered with Statista to develop rankings for 11 specialties including neurosurgery. Here are the top 25 hospitals worldwide for neurosurgery:. 1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) 2. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) 3. National Hospital for...
beckersspine.com
How 5 orthopedic surgeons manage burnout
From focusing on hobbies to maintaining a routine with family, five orthopedic surgeons told Becker's how they prevent and manage burnout in their careers. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. We invite all orthopedic surgeon and specialist responses.
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Ezra Miller says they've begun treatment for 'complex mental health issues.' Here's a complete timeline of the allegations against them.
A complete timeline of Ezra Miller's controversial behavior. "The Flash" actor is now said to be seeking help for "complex mental health issues."
beckersspine.com
Dr. Laith Jazrawi debuts wireless surgical camera
Laith Jazrawi, MD, of New York City-based NYU Langone Orthopedic Center, performed the first case with the ArthroFree wireless camera. The patient was a 65-year-old man with a displaced meniscal fragment, according to a Sept. 15 news release from NYU Langone Health. Dr. Jazrawi performed a knee arthroscopy. ArthroFree, from...
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro is an Ohio-based clinic that specializes in joint replacement, sports medicine, neurology and more. 1. OrthoNeuro has been caring for Ohio patients for 80 years. 2. OrthoNeuro has seven locations throughout the greater Columbus area. 3. It has 27 physicians on staff. 4. OrthoNeuro partnered with the OrthoAlliance Network...
getnews.info
According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032
“The increase in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market size is a direct consequence of an increase in R& D activity, increasing prevalent population, expected commercial success of upcoming therapies in the 7MM. The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022...
MedPage Today
Mitral Valve Repair Devices Go Head-to-Head, and the Top Spot Belongs to...
BOSTON -- The Pascal device for edge-to-edge mitral valve repair was as safe and effective as the MitraClip device, the pivotal CLASP IID trial showed. In a pre-specified interim analysis of the first 180 patients enrolled, Pascal was non-inferior for the primary effectiveness endpoint of proportion of patients with mitral regurgitation no worse than 2+ at 6 months (96.5% vs 96.8%), with a one-sided 95% lower confidence bound of -6.2% that fell well within the prespecified margin of -18%.
