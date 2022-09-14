ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems and they’re inviting the community and area businesses to also use this time to prepare and practice their own drills. The siren won’t sound at the normal time of noon,...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Duncan community raising money for mother in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets. WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Altus residents continue to struggle with water

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Altus residents are seeing manganese in their water, for the third time in the last 6 weeks. These photos were sent by Altus residents, who said the mineral has made their water smell and turn brown or yellow. The US EPA recommends that the general...
ALTUS, OK
chickashatoday.com

Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital

 A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash.  According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
DUNCAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Medical Services#General Health#Townsquaremedia Market
kswo.com

The Impact Community Center is changing the lives of Lawton residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Impact Community Center has officially opened this summer and is already impacting the lives of Lawton residents. Radames Garcia is the CEO and founder of the Impact Community Center. Gracia said the mission of the Community center is to impact one life at a time and focus on building relationships that will transform the city of Lawton.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck near NW 75th and Quanah Parker Trailway. It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. According to our crew on scene, it appeared the SUV involved was traveling east and t-boned a white car which was turning across the roadway.
LAWTON, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas sheriff takes to a life of crime

After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sept. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eightyear career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas. And the town council in Electra, the Red River boomtown northwest of Wichita Falls, would not had hired him as the new chief of police had he not come highly recommended. Shook lasted no more than a year as Electra’s top cop. Whether he was fired or left of his own accord is unclear eight decades after the fact. It may be that the town elders got wind of his after-hours activities and elected to play it safe by terminating his employment or Shook simply resigned to pursue a life of crime full-time. On the night of Aug. 10, 1928, the ex-chief stabbed to death a 42 year old father of three. To save the sheriff the trouble of looking for him and to avoid any unpleasantness, Shook turned himself in before sunup.
ELECTRA, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency responders have responded to an apartment complex off 52nd Street for a reported shooting. Officers were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3:15 p.m. The victim was reportedly shot in the shoulder but no details have been confirmed by police on the scene. We...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners

UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, so this Friday, let’s smile together with Furry Friend Friday!. 7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including two adorable four-month-old mixed-breed Persian cats.
LAWTON, OK
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

