The Nebraska Cornhuskers remain in the mix for 2023 four-star shooting guard prospect Parker Friedrichsen. According to Jimmy Watkins of The Omaha World-Herald, Friedrichsen's final three schools are Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Davidson. Friedrichsen said that he is close to making a decision. "I definitely am getting close (to a decision)," Friedrichsen told Watkins. "I'm not going to drag this process out forever. My Nebraska visit was my last one. Now we're just talking about it every day and weighing the pros and cons." 247 Sports ranks Friedrichsen as the 102nd overall prospect and the 16th-best shooting guard in the 2023 class. Last season, Friedrichsen averaged 27.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 steals at Bixby High School in Bixby, Oklahoma. Currently, Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class includes only one commit: three-star small forward Eli Rice.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO