9. Indiana

- Citizens of voting age: 4.79M

--- Percent voted in 2018: 49.3%

--- Percent registered: 65.3%

Voter turnout in Indiana's 2018 midterms exceeded 2014's numbers, despite some issues at several polling places in the state. Problems included malfunctioning voting machines and not enough paper ballots. In the county of Porter, a judge ordered 12 polling places to stay open later than planned after poll workers failed to show up, forcing them to open late. Indiana's stringent voting laws have only become more restrictive since 2018.

In addition to the state's long-standing voter ID laws, Indiana passed measures in 2019 to shorten the amount of time voters have to request an absentee ballot, and also tried to prohibit voters from requesting that a polling place stay open longer if there were issues there (this latter measure was later struck down by a federal judge). The state also resisted popular mail-in voting measures after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

One of the most closely watched races in Indiana's 2018 midterms was the Senate contest between incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican Mike Braun. Keeping Donnelly, a fairly conservative Democrat, in his Senate seat was crucial for the Democrats' hopes of winning a Senate majority. Braun, a Trump-backed candidate, ultimately defeated Donnelly.