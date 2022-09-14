ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altruism

In his book "Altruism and Self-Interest in Democracies: Individual Participation in Government," Richard Jankowski, in analyzing the psychological motives by which people vote, cites altruism—or having a concern for the wellbeing of other people—as the primary factor in choosing to vote. While Jankowski cites Downs' 1957 theory that self-interest was the lone impetus behind a person's choosing to cast a ballot, he unpacks it further, saying someone voting to support people and causes that they care about "so that those people and causes may be more successful" is actually the stronger motivation. In other words, the motivation is altruism.

A June 2020 poll conducted by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found that 83% of young people believe their participation in the electoral process has the power to "change the country" and that 60% feel they are actively part of a movement that "will vote to express its views."

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

