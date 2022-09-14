Selfish Interest

Not all voters are deliberately looking out for others in choosing whether to vote or not. An October 2020 study led by members of Michigan State University faculty and the Michigan State Bar found that the polar opposite was true: While there is evidence to uphold Jankowski's belief in the influence of altruism, it also found selfishness to be a strong motivator.

The study found that voting to increase income or reduce expenses, or "because there is a potential economic benefit, such as reducing taxes or increasing government benefits," are common justifications that those voting on the basis of self-interest use for heading to the polls—or choosing not to. It refers to the power dynamic between altruistic and self-interested motivation for voting as the "paradox of voting."

You may also like: States that pay their politicians the most