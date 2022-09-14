ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

#10. Oklahoma

- Citizens of voting age: 2.73M

--- Percent voted in 2018: 49.4%

--- Percent registered: 65.1%

Republican candidates largely dominated Oklahoma's 2018 midterm races, an unsurprising fact considering former President Donald Trump won every county in the state in the 2016 election. One major exception was Democrat Kendra Horn's upset victory over two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Russell. The closely watched congressional race took place in the state's fifth district, which encompasses Oklahoma City, and had not seen a Democratic victory in over 40 years. Currently, Horn is the Democratic nominee running for retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be-vacant seat in Oklahoma's 2022 special election .

Despite higher-than-usual voter turnout in Oklahoma's 2018 midterms, the state's turnout still ranks low compared to the rest of the country. Oklahoma's restrictive voting legislation , which includes a voter identification law and a voter registration deadline that is 25 days before election day, creates barriers to voting. Efforts to implement online voter registration have stalled since 2015 due to outdated technology, resulting in voters being required to mail registration forms or deliver them in person. Online voter registration is commonplace in most of the U.S. , with 42 states and Washington D.C. allowing it.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

