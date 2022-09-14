In a very big way, it feels as though fantasy stories across the board need a serious shake and a wakeup call to start doing something different, considering that Rings of Power is at this time feeling as though it’s treading on the same ground that people have seen in various shows and movies. While the visuals and the overall effect that has been created are great, one has to admit that the overall story has become a bit too akin to Tolkien’s books, which are more about prose than about the action and excitement that people want to see these days. The world-building and the character development are fun to see since it brings together the races in a manner that is necessary and has been established as a vital part of the story. But all the same, things have been kind of dragging the last couple of episodes as visions of doom and disaster has been the order of the day. Right now, the show needs a serious step forward to keep up the interest of the fans. Of course, a lot of people might argue about that.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO