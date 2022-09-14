ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#7. South Carolina

By SOPA Images // Getty Images
- Citizens of voting age: 2.07M

--- Percent voted in 2018: 48.7%

--- Percent registered: 61.8%

A prominent governor's race in South Carolina's midterm elections drew both local and national interest after former Gov. Nikki Haley was appointed to the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, leaving her post open. Her former lieutenant governor, Republican Henry McMaster, defeated his Democratic challenger James Smith with the help of an endorsement from Trump. Both Trump and Joe Biden campaigned in South Carolina on behalf of their respective picks. Restrictive voting legislation has created barriers to voting in the state, including voter identification laws, prohibiting voter registration after 30 days prior to an election, and felony disenfranchisement laws. During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina changed rules around absentee voting to expand mail-in voting access without requiring an excuse.

