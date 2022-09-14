- Citizens of voting age: 18.37M

--- Percent voted in 2018: 48.4%

--- Percent registered: 63.3%

The much-watched Senate race between Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz galvanized Texas Democrats to put in more bids for office. Despite O'Rourke's narrow loss, Democrats won some Republican strongholds in the House, and the competitive race helped prompt a significant increase in voter turnout. Despite the historic bump in voter participation, Texas still ranked low nationally for voter turnout, a position likely aided by highly restrictive voting legislation.

A 2020 analysis from Northern Illinois University found that Texas had the most restrictive voting processes of any state, making it the most difficult state to vote in. Restrictions include voter ID requirements, a voter registration deadline 30 days prior to election day, and inadequate voter materials provided in Spanish (a provision mandated by the Voting Rights Act). In 2021, a federal judge struck down several parts of a new Texas law that aimed to restrict voting access further. Among the provisions that violated the Voting Rights Act was one that would have limited assistance for voters for whom English was not their first language and for voters with disabilities.

