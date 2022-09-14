- Citizens of voting age: 971.0K

--- Percent voted in 2018: 44.0%

--- Percent registered: 53.9%

Hawaii's 2018 midterm elections resembled most other elections in the state's history: Democrats easily won nearly every race. But in spite of this electoral predictability—or, according to some political activists, because of it —Hawaii is reliably among the states with the lowest voter turnout. Though the state has enacted legislation that makes voting easier, including mailing ballots to all registered voters, automatic voter registration, and same-day voter registration, low voter participation has persisted. Native Hawaiians have historically been disenfranchised , most recently through felony disenfranchisement laws, as felony convictions in the state disproportionately impact Native Hawaiians. And while the vote-by-mail system gets ballots into the hands of those with stable living conditions, people experiencing homelessness are at a disadvantage when it comes to voter participation.