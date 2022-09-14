#4. Idaho
- Citizens of voting age: 1.23M
--- Percent voted in 2018: 47.9%
--- Percent registered: 60.6%
Midterm races in Idaho did not attract much national attention due to a general lack of competition in the red state. The retirement of longtime Republican Gov. C.L. Otter left the governor's seat open, a spot which Republican Brad Little won by a large margin. Republicans also dominated other races, winning control of both House seats, and the lieutenant governor and attorney general posts. In February 2022, Idaho House Republicans passed two bills outlining several voter restrictions , including one which, if passed by the Idaho Senate, would prohibit unaffiliated voters (roughly one-third of Idaho's voters) from voting in the Republican primary. Another would outlaw delivering absentee ballots for other people, a measure that would disproportionately impact people with disabilities and working people. The two associated bills were defeated in the Senate one month later.
